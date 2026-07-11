Boxing Tonight (11/7/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

A full day of boxing lays ahead for fans on Saturday night. One week after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli card took the spotlight in Riyadh, fans get m

One week after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli card took the spotlight in Riyadh, fans get more action around the globe this week. Three major fight cards headline Saturday night, with Most Valuable Promotions returning to top off the weekend on Sunday.

Queensberry Boxing and Zuffa Boxing kick off the day in England, hosting events in Manchester and London, respectively. Dana White's promotion kicks off the day at the Copper Box Arena with a nine-fight card headlined by cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Cheavon Clarke. Both fighters return for their second Zuffa Boxing appearance after competing on the same card five months ago in Dorset.

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The Zuffa Boxing 12 main event is a rematch of the 2016 English National Championship Final, which Clarke won by three-round unanimous decision. Former WBO middleweight champion Denzel Bentley makes his promotional debut in the Zuffa Boxing 12 co-main event against Shane Mosley Jr. Bentley enters the fight riding a four-fight win streak after losing the British 160-pound title to Nathan Heaney in 2023.

Roughly two hours away from the Copper Box Arena, Frank Warren promotes one of his biggest events of the year at the AO Arena. Saturday night's Queensberry Boxing event ends with a WBC light heavyweight title fight rematch between Joshua Buatsi was victorious in his first meeting with Willy Hutchinson at Wembley Stadium in 2024 👀 The pair run it back this Saturday on DAZN, but this time the WBC light heavyweight title will be at stake 👑Buatsi initially won the WBO interim light heavyweight title with a split-decision win over Hutchinson on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois in late 2024.

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He went on to lose the title to Callum Smith in his next fight, but the rematch will once again be for the vacant title left behind by David Benavidez. Longtime British super lightweight titleholder Jack Rafferty stakes his undefeated record in the co-main event against Hovhannes Martirosyan for the vacant IBO welterweight belt. Rafferty comes off a big win over former world title challenger Ekow Essuman.

The lone high-level domestic boxing event on Saturday night goes down in Albuquerque, where Salita Promotions features the WBA interim flyweight title fight between Abraham Perez and Yankiel Rivera. Undefeated top-10 light heavyweight contender Atif Oberlton faces divisional veteran Deon Nicholson in the co-main event. Succeeding a full Saturday, Most Valuable Promotions returns in Arlington on Sunday night.

Former undisputed women's super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner headlines MVPW 07 in her pursuit of conquering another division, challenging IBF lightweight titleholder Elif Nur Turhan. Turkey's Turhan has two title defenses under her belt, last defeating Gabriela Tellez in June. Four more title fights populate the undercard, including attempted title defenses from MVP champions Skye Nicolson, Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado.

Somalian star Ramla Ali receives her second world title shot against Mikiah Kreps in the co-main event, whileWith a wealth of title fights and big matchups to digest over the weekend, check out every boxing fight on Saturday and Sunday night below.

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Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson Brad Rea vs. Ezra Tayler Jack Turner vs. Andres Gregorio John Joe Carrigan vs. Cheikh Diop Billy Deniz vs. Joe O'Sullivan Ryan Macmillan vs. Grant Dennis Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke Da'Mazion VanHouter vs. Ivan Balaz Kayla Allen vs. Julia Igel Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov Abraham R Perez vs. Yankiel Rivera Pryce Taylor vs. Tsotne Rogava Sardius Simmons vs. Cesar Navarro Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United StatesAlycia Baumgardner vs. Elif Nur Turhan Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida Albina Moldazanova vs. Kirstie Bavington Brittany Sims vs. Shera Mae Patricio Nat Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing.

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