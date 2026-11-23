“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” the boxer said. “I thought I would end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

British professional boxer Tyson Fury has revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia shortly after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in 2015.

In a new documentary about Fury, 38, set to be released by Netflix on Friday, the boxer and his wife, Paris, describe his journey to diagnosis.

Also read Tyson Fury Diagnosed With Schizophrenia in New Netflix Documentary

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” Fury says. “It was like a living version of the pits of hell. I thought I would end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much. ” Fury recalls hearing voices in his head threatening to hurt him and his family.

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”I wouldn’t be able to sit and have a conversation because I’d be hearing stuff in my mind,” he said. After the Klitschko win, Fury gained weight and struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He initially thought he was struggling with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. But after being hospitalized for an anxiety attack, which he thought was a heart attack at the time, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

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