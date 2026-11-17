Irish boxer Lee Reeves has passed away at age 31, three months after a medical emergency during his bout with Gary Cully. Tributes pour in for the mental health advocate.

Boxer Lee Reeves died on Monday at the age of 31 following a three-month coma that began after his professional boxing match in August. The Limerick -born southpaw was rushed to the hospital immediately after his bout with Gary Cully and remained in a medically induced coma until his passing.

Reeves' Final Bout Details and Medical Crisis

Lee Reeves, known professionally as 'El Champo', sustained critical injuries during his fight against fellow Irishman Gary Cully in August. Reeves was knocked down twice in the tenth round before being carried out of the ring on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

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His promoters at Queensberry announced that the fighter was in a 'critical but stable' condition upon arrival. Doctors performed surgery to address his injuries, after which Reeves was placed into a medically induced coma to facilitate recovery. Despite these intensive medical efforts, he succumbed to his condition on Monday surrounded by his family members.

The tragic death of the 31-year-old athlete was officially confirmed by his friend and coach, Jonathan O'Brien. O'Brien shared a poignant tribute on social media, writing, 'Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end.' He also expressed deep affection, stating, 'We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates.'

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Cully's Reaction and Reeves' Professional Record

Gary Cully, the opponent who faced Reeves in his final professional bout, admitted he was still in shock over how the match concluded. Cully praised Reeves as a character and a gentleman, noting that they shared nothing but love. He recalled watching Lee in national competitions, always being impressed by his fights and flashy gear.

Reeves had a strong professional record, having won 16 of his 18 bouts since turning professional in 2018. He was challenging Cully for the vacant BUI Celtic light-welterweight title at the time of the incident. Cully referred to Reeves as 'champ' and bid him a final 'RIP brother' in his public statement.

The fight ended with Reeves being knocked down in the 10th round, marking the end of his career and his life. While the specific medical cause of death was not detailed in the initial reports, the coma was a direct result of the trauma sustained during this title fight in August.

Mental Health Advocacy and Community Impact

Beyond his boxing career, Lee Reeves was a dedicated mental health advocate. He served as an ambassador for the Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention group, a cause deeply personal to him. Reeves lost his mother, Cathy, to suicide in 2015, and he worked to highlight how mental health issues affect young people in his community.

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Limerick City councillor Catherine Slattery described the city as a 'very dark place tonight' due to the loss. She emphasized that Reeves was not just a talented boxer but also a role model who used his platform to promote mental health awareness. Slattery noted that any chance he had to promote Limerick and its people, he took it proudly.

Reeves was also a public figure who appeared as a competitor on the BBC reality show Survivor in 2023. His family described him as a proud Limerick man who adored his sisters, nieces, and nephews. He was the oldest of four siblings and maintained a strong faith in God, finding comfort in the belief that his mother and brother were welcoming him in heaven.

Official Statements and Condolences

Queensberry Promotions released a statement expressing devastation at the news of Lee Reeves' passing. They described him as an immensely talented boxer and a true inspiration to his community. The promoters asked for privacy to be respected during this incredibly difficult time for his family and friends.

Councillor Slattery added that the loss of Lee will be felt in Limerick for a long time to come. She expressed heartbreak that he lost the fight against the physical trauma, noting that his family, including his father Tony, are grieving a profound loss. The community honors his memory as both a sportsman and a champion for mental health causes.