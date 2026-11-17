Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at age 31 after a three-month coma following his bout with Gary Cully. Tributes pour in for the Limerick fighter and mental health advocate.

Boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31 after spending three months in a medically induced coma following his final professional bout in August. The Irish southpaw from Limerick passed away on Monday surrounded by his family, his friend and coach Jonathan O'Brien announced the tragic news.

Reeves Final Fight Details

Reeves was carried out of the ring on a stretcher immediately following his defeat to his countryman Gary Cully. During the 10th round of their match, the 31-year-old was knocked down twice before the contest was stopped.

Also read How Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Got Their Feet

Following the injury, Reeves was taken to the hospital where his promoters, Queensberry, initially reported that the fighter was in critical but stable condition. He subsequently underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma to facilitate recovery.

Tributes From Coach and Promoter

Jonathan O'Brien, who served as Reeves friend and coach, shared a poignant tribute on social media to honor the fallen athlete. He wrote, Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end, expressing deep grief and love for his protégé.

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O'Brien also acknowledged the waiting family, stating that Reeves mam and brother are waiting at the heavenly gates. He asked viewers to look over his sisters and father, urging them to find the strength to get through this period of immense loss.

Queensberry Promotions released an official statement confirming their devastation at the news. They described Reeves as an immensely talented boxer and a true role model, requesting privacy for his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Opponent Gary Cully Remembers Friend

Gary Cully, Reeves final opponent, admitted that he was still in shock regarding how their match ended. The two men shared a long history, having watched each other compete in nationals years prior to their professional clash.

Cully recalled watching Lee in the nationals, noting that he was always impressed by his fights and flashy gear. He emphasized that there was never anything but love between them, referring to Reeves as a character, a gent, and a brother.

The pair were scheduled to compete for the vacant BUI Celtic light-welterweight title when the fight took place in August. Reeves had won 16 of his 18 professional bouts since turning professional in 2018, establishing himself as a formidable contender in the division.

Mental Health Advocacy in Limerick

Beyond his boxing career, Lee Reeves was known for his advocacy work regarding mental health issues. He served as an ambassador for the Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention group, following the loss of his mother Cathy to suicide in 2015.

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Limerick City councillor and family friend Catherine Slattery highlighted Reeves commitment to helping young people understand mental health struggles. She noted that he was a proud Limerick man who loved the city and its people, using any opportunity to promote his hometown.

Reeves also gained wider recognition as a competitor on the BBC reality show Survivor in 2023. Slattery described the loss as heartbreaking, stating that Limerick is a very dark place tonight with the loss of this dedicated community member.

Family and Legacy Remembrance

As the oldest of four siblings, Reeves was deeply devoted to his remaining family members. Slattery mentioned that he was very proud of his dad, Tony, and adored his sisters, nieces, and nephews, who loved him in return.

He had a great faith in God, which offers some consolation to his loved ones. Slattery remarked that the only comfort is that Lees mam and brother are embracing him in their arms in heaven.

The community in Limerick is expected to feel the loss of Lee Reeves for a long time to come. He leaves behind a legacy as both a resilient athlete and a compassionate advocate for mental well-being in his home city.