The odds were ever in the favor of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which ruled the box office on Friday.

Box Office: ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Scores $56 Million on Opening Day, ‘I Play Rocky’ Follows With $3.8 Million Jamie Dornan Hasn’t ‘Spoken Directly’ to Viggo Mortensen About Aragorn Recasting in ‘Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum,’ But Says ‘His Approval’ is ‘All I Care About’ ‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak Says Joining OnlyFans Saved Her From ‘Financial Stress’ and Being Evicted: It ‘Feels Really Good to Be in Control’“Sunrise on the Reaping” generated $56 million from 4,018 North American theaters on Friday, taking the No. 1 spot.

It’s a strong start for the prequel, which looks to pull in around $120 million by Sunday. 'Logan' Star Dafne Keen Says 'I Was Offered Cocaine' as an 11-Year-Old in Hollywood and Hugh Jackman 'Made Sure No One Abused My Hours' on Set The Francis Lawrence-directed film takes place 25 years before the original “Hunger Games” series and follows the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy as he’s forced to compete in the second Quarter Quell. Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning and more star, with appearances from original “The Hunger Games” cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woodey Harleson.

Also read Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping No Post-Credits Scene But Credits Music Matters

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the second prequel in the series, following 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” which finished its theatrical run at $363 million globally, making it a commercial success against a $100 million budget. With the new release, the “Hunger Games” franchise has generated more than $3.437 billion at the worldwide box office.

Amazon MGM’s “I Play Rocky” landed in second place on Friday, grossing $3.8 million from 2477 North American theaters following its wide expansion. The film is expected to gross $9.3 million by Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to $10.419 million.

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“I Play Rocky” previously brought in just under $1 million after two weekends in limited release. The biopic-type film tells the true story behind the tumultuous making of the 1976 boxing classic “Rocky. ” Anthony Ippolito portrays a young Sylvester Stallone, with AnnaSophia Robb, Kiki Seto, Matt Dillon, Stephan James and more also starring. Paramount Pictures’ “Ebenezer” took the No. 3 spot with $2.04 million from 3,545 North American theaters in its second weekend in theaters.

The Johnny Depp-led drama is eyeing another $7.775 million by Sunday, bringing its cumulative gross to $32.62 million.

“Ebenezer” reimagines the Christmas classic “A Christmas Carol,” this time starring Depp as Scrooge. Directed by Ti West, the description simply reads: “The name you know, the story you don’t. ” Alongside Depp, “Ebenezer” boasts an ensemble including Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.

“The Cat in the Hat” followed in fourth place with $1.6 million from 3,26 locations. Rival estimates expect Warner Bros. ’ animated film to add $7 million by Sunday, bringing the animated film’s cumulative gross to $47.26 million. Bill Hader voices the titular character in the cartoon, which follows the shenanigans that occur after a mischievous, hat-wearing cat arrives to cheer up two siblings who move to a new town.

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Finally, in fifth place was Columbia Pictures’ “Ghost Soldier. ” The William Eubank-directed film earned $700,000 on Friday, coming in just ahead of GKids’ “Godzilla Minus Zero,” which brought in $680,000 on Friday. That puts the “Godzilla Minus One” follow-up at more than $51 million domestically.

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