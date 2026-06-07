Box Office: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Passes $1B, First Film of 2026

'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' is the first movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office.

‘Scary Movie’ Roars Around The Globe With Franchise Best $105M WW Opening; ‘Masters Of The Universe’ No Muscle With $54M WW – Global Box Office ‘Backrooms’ Becoming A24’s Highest Grossing Movie Ever Worldwide, Besting Timothée Chalamet’s $191M+ ‘Marty Supreme’ – Box Office ‘Scary Movie’ Screaming To Franchise-Record $56M+ Bow; He-Man Spotting $30M; ‘Amazing Digital Circus’ Eyes $22M 4-Day – Box Office Updateis the first movie to cross $1 billion at the 2026 box office, the pic doing so in its tenth weekend of release.franchise now crosses $2B, becoming the No. 9 biggest animated franchise worldwide and Chris Meledandri’s third franchise in the top 10. debuted at No. 1 globally and remained in the top position for three consecutive weekends both globally and internationally.

With $428.5M it’s currently the highest grossing movie of 2026 at the domestic B.O. Overseas with $571.5M, it’s currently the highest grossing MPA title. Worldwide it’s second highest grossing film based on a video game, behind only The Paramount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert Levine Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Scary Movie 2026: Top Horror Parodies and Legacy Sequel SpoofsThe latest Scary Movie delivers a spoof-filled take on modern horror legacy sequels, parodying films like Scream (2022), Halloween (2018), Ma, Sinners, The Substance, and Longlegs with its trademark goofy humor. The original cast returns alongside new characters, weaving references into both central plot points and quick gags. From mocking killer twists and franchise fatigue to visual callbacks and transformation scenes, the film uses these parodies to comment on the genre's recent trends while celebrating its own slapstick style.

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'Masters of the Universe' is spacier than we expected (and it's awesome)Let's take a look at the movie's 10 spaciest moments

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Super Yooka-Laylee Kart looks like an old-school Mario Kart for the modern agePlaytonic is shifting the Yooka-Laylee series from platforming to familiar-looking arcade racing.

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All 16 Horror Movie Parodies in Scary Movie 6 ExplainedScary Movie 6 is now in theaters and after 13 years away, there were so many horror movies to parody. Here's the complete list of refrences.

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