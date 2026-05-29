Box Office Showdown: 'The Mandalorian' vs 'The Backrooms'; Three Must-Stream Movies on Netflix

With 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Backrooms' battling it out at the box office, Netflix offers a diverse range of streaming options. From the timeless 'Pretty Woman' to the animated 'The Mitchells vs the Machines' and the dramatic 'Marriage Story', there's something for every taste.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's big screen debut in 'The Mandalorian' is expected to top the box office charts again this weekend, despite facing competition from A24's 'The Backrooms' , led by Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

As the box office fills up with early summer hits, streaming services like Netflix offer compelling alternatives. Here are three movies to stream this weekend: 'Pretty Woman' (1990), a classic romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere; 'The Mitchells vs the Machines', an animated film about a family battling a robot apocalypse; and 'Marriage Story', a drama about a couple going through a divorce.

Each film offers a unique cinematic experience, from heartwarming romance to action-packed adventure to thought-provoking drama





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'The Mandalorian' 'The Backrooms' Netflix 'Pretty Woman' 'The Mitchells Vs The Machines' 'Marriage Story'

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Backrooms Review: Kane Parsons Translates Viral Horror into Thoughtful, Quiet TerrorA review of the horror film Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, exploring how the viral web series becomes a feature-length exploration of liminal spaces and psychological fear.

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A24's 'Backrooms' Feature Film: Young Director Kane Parsons Adapts Viral Horror SeriesA24 produces a feature film adaptation of the viral web series The Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons. The horror movie stars Oscar winners Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, presenting a story set in the 1990s about two individuals navigating a surreal, liminal space known as the Backrooms. The film opens with a 1990s-style found footage segment, blending the original series' aesthetic with a fresh narrative. Set design creates a bright yet eerie atmosphere, while performances by Reinsve and Ejiofor receive praise despite some questionable character decisions.

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Backrooms: A Young Director's Liminal NightmareKane Parsons, at 19, makes his feature debut with 'Backrooms,' a found-footage horror film based on his viral web series. Produced by James Wan and Shawn Levy, the film explores liminal spaces and taps into primal fears of isolation and the unknown. While effective in atmosphere, it struggles with character depth.

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Box Office Preview: 'Mandalorian' To Get Lost in 'Backrooms', A24 Pic Eyes $40M+A24's genre movie 'Backrooms' could upset 'Mandalorian and Grogu' for the top spot at the post Memorial Day box office with $40M+ start.

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