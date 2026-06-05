Box Office Showdown: 'Backrooms' vs 'Masters of the Universe' - Plus, Find Your Perfect Action Hero Partner on Prime Video

This weekend, A24's 'Backrooms' and Travis Knight's 'Masters of the Universe' reboot face off at the box office. Meanwhile, Prime Video offers a quiz to help you find your perfect action hero partner. Check out our recommendations for movies to watch this weekend and take the 'Action Hero Quiz' to find your match.

After a significant drop in ticket sales for 'The Mandalorian' and 'Grogu' at last weekend's box office , a 70% decrease from their opening three days, all eyes are on this weekend to see if A24's ' Backrooms ' can maintain its box office dominance.

Having already broken several records, 'Backrooms' faces competition from 'Obsession', which has seen revenue growth in each of its first weekends, a feat not seen outside the holiday season since 'E.T.

' Meanwhile, streaming services are gearing up to challenge the current theatrical lineup. Here are three movies on Prime Video that you might enjoy this weekend. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Prime Video.

'Masters of the Universe' (1987), currently streaming on Prime Video, is a cult classic that has gained a devoted following despite being a commercial and critical failure upon its release. Directed by Gary Goddard, the film tells the story of He-Man (Dolph Lundgren) as he battles the evil Lord Skeletor (Frank Langella) to save the universe from his dark armies.

With its distinct charm and chaotic energy, this fantasy flick is a must-watch this weekend, especially if you're a fan of suspending disbelief. In other news, 'Backrooms' is expected to face its biggest competition this weekend from Travis Knight's big-screen reboot of 'Masters of the Universe'. Based on the Mattel franchise, the reboot promises to bring the classic tale of good versus evil to a new generation of viewers.

While details about the film are still scarce, fans of the original can get a taste of what's to come by watching the 1987 adaptation on Prime Video. In the world of streaming, Prime Video has a quiz that can help you find your perfect action hero partner.

The 'Action Hero Quiz' asks ten questions to determine which action hero - Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, or Ethan Hunt - would be the best fit for you based on your preferences. The quiz covers a range of scenarios, from how you handle dangerous situations to your preferred method of travel and how you decompress during downtime.

Whether you're a fan of muscle, charm, luck, or intricate plans, this quiz is a fun way to discover which action hero is built to have your back





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