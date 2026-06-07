Box Office: ‘Scary Movie’ Stuns With $55M, ‘Masters of the Universe’ Lands at $29.3M

'Backrooms’, now A24’s top-grossing title of all time, and Focus stand-out ’Obsession’ take the No. 3 and No. 4 slots with $25.9 million and $25.6 million, respectively.

sees the return of franchise stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall. The R-rated comedy is the return of the spoof film franchise that sends up horror movie tropes, popular culture and current events.

The film, which was made in association with original studio Miramax, is the sixth installment in the franchise but the first in more than two decades to feature the series’ originators, the Wayans brothers.earned $50.5 million abroad from more than 50 territories, with a total global haul of $105.5 million. The audience was a fairly even split between men and women, 55 percent male to 45 percent female, but heavily leaned younger, with 62 percent of ticket buyers under the age of 30.sees Nicholas Galitzine star as Prince Adam/He-Man, the toy-turned-beloved ’80s animated character.

After being separated from his home world, Adam finds his way back to Eternia, which he needs to save from the villainous Skeletor . Other classiccharacters like Teela , Duncan/Man-at-Arms and Evil-Lyn are on hand for the adventure directed by Travis Knight. , which has a Metacritic score of 54 and a B Cinema Score, opened in 3,677 screens with an audience that skewed heavily male .

In a nod to nostalgia for the originalanimated series, which ran from 1983 to 1985 and continued for years after in syndication, the biggest age demographic for the weekend was 45- to 54-year-olds, making up 29 percent of the audience. In addressing the weekend’s performance, Amazon MGM Studios head of domestic theatrical distribution Kevin Wilson highlighted the film’s future, saying, “Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy — building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window.

”, the horror thriller about a man who wishes that his crush would return his affections to disastrous consequence, have already brokendomestic total to $152 million, with the film expected to surpass the $200 million mark at the global box office by the end of the weekend. The film is Focus Features’ highest-grossing title of all time.

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