Box Office: 'Scary Movie' $7.5M, 'Masters of the Universe' $4M Previews

'Scary Movie' is posting a strong $7.5M in Thursday night previews while 'Masters of the Universe' is doing $4M.

‘Amazing Digital Circus’, The Next YouTube Craze At B.O. , Posting $6M+ Opening Day, Poised To Beat ‘Backrooms’ Thursdayas of right now is having the first laugh at the box office, and big, with an estimatedin previews that began at 2PM today.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ $170M production of Mattel and Escape Artists’. That Travis Knight directed take of the 1980s toys and cartoon series began its showtimes at 2PM today as well. ; all of ’em R-rated comps. The Michael Tiddes directed, Anna Faris-Regina Hall-Marlon and Shawn Wayans $30M starring ensemble was originally expected to do $40M-$45M stateside.

Critics don’t get the movie at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences so far seem to be laughing more at 68%.

'Amazing Digital Circus', The Next YouTube Craze At B.O. , Posting $6M+ Opening Day, Poised To Beat 'Backrooms' Thursday, all of ’em PG-13 family pics based on 1980s franchises. Note the real audience for this Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto and Alison Brie feature will come out on Saturday.

Early scores not so bad for the revamped IP at 71% certified fresh with critics and 89% with audience, much better than another expensive 1980s update, Disney’sfor No. 2. this weekend with a $32M-$37M second frame. We’ll see.

‘Scary Movie’ Laughs Up $7.5M Previews, ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $4MSubmit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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