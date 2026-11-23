Global box office records confirm that recent sales dips were caused by the pandemic and strikes rather than streaming, signaling a strong recovery for theatrical releases driven by diverse hits.

Recent years of diminished ticket sales were not the result of an audience trapped at home by streaming services and YouTube, but instead the inevitable result of the COVID-19 shutdown followed by the writers’ and actors’ strikes, as this year’s booming box office proves.

You know how it goes in the movies — the war appears lost, the underdog’s on the mat, the lovers miss their chance. Then suddenly everything changes. Reinforcements arrive, the fighter finds new energy, Harry realizes he cannot live without Sally and runs the length of Manhattan on New Year’s Eve to tell her so. Amid rising strings, audiences weep with happiness.

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Despite far too many boneheaded predictions that the theatrical experience was in its death throes, suffocated by streaming, YouTube, TikTok and whatever else the kids are up to instead of going to the flicks, the collective cineplex is fighting fit, and it has the receipts to prove it. This year’s global box office broke all kinds of records and is on track to match 2019’s pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Hollywood may still have 99 problems, but the demise of movie theaters ain’t one. From the Anxiety character in Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ to political pundits on television and online, we’re all going to extremes. Maybe we should take a breath. Heaven only knows what kind of business “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” will do.definition of documentary.

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In June, we made predictions about the summer’s biggest movies. Now, we’re back to see how we did and what we’ve learned. All of which underlines the best and most important thing about this year’s box office resurgence: It wasn’t one thing or another. There’s no code to duplicate, no trend to exploit except good movies of every sort.

Anne Hathaway, who starred in five films this yearwill come in a close second with four. ) There were a few expensive duds They filled theaters as if in open defiance of Ted Sarandos and all the gloomy prognosticators who looked at declining box office and saw a cultural revolution of taste and habit. Hollywood’s biggest summer box office ever, powered by “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” has analysts betting on a $10-billion year.

In 2024, many otherwise intelligent people looked at a disappointing Memorial Day weekend box office return and declared, like red-faced, teary-eyed, puberty-plagued adolescents, “Well, I guess no one even wants to go to the movies anymore. ”, an utterly insane and unfounded conclusion. In 2023, the film industry, having just almost-not-quite fully recovered from the COVID-19 shutdown, was hit by the long combined writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The fact that, six months after the second of those strikes ended, the film industry was able to make any money at all on Memorial Day weekend was a miracle and 2024 wound up having a decent summer box office. Even so, many continued to wallow in a doom loop, choosing to ignore the logistical challenges film faces and see instead film lovers so changed that they didn’t want to go to the movies any more.

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Mary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.

” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband and two dogs.