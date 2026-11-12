Box Office: 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Powers to $100M+ Global Cume

'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' crosses $100M at the worldwide box office, powered by India.

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The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie about Prince Rama from childhood to his 14-year exile counts a running global total of $101.9M. Sony’s running domestic total is $17.7M with another from its foreign handled territories of $16.9M. Following the Diwali festival day on Sunday, sources tell us that moviegoing popped in India, which is par for the course as families ease back for the religious portion of the holiday. The pic opened this past weekend in the No. 2 spot at the global box office to $55.7M, which was a Diwali opening record for an Indian movie with more than 11M tickets sold around the globe.

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