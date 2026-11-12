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Box Office: 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Powers to $100M+ Global Cume

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Box Office: 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Powers to $100M+ Global Cume
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'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' crosses $100M at the worldwide box office, powered by India.

David Mackenzie’s Oregon Thriller Sets Zazie Beetz, Marin Ireland, Riley Prior, Brendan Sexton III & Olivia Luccardi Lionsgate Acquires Alma Har’el’s ‘Wet’ Starring Connor Storrie, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Odessa A’zion, Rosalía & Lukas Haashas risen past the century mark at the worldwide box office with $67.1M of that figure coming from its homeland of India alone.

The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie about Prince Rama from childhood to his 14-year exile counts a running global total of $101.9M. Sony’s running domestic total is $17.7M with another from its foreign handled territories of $16.9M. Following the Diwali festival day on Sunday, sources tell us that moviegoing popped in India, which is par for the course as families ease back for the religious portion of the holiday. The pic opened this past weekend in the No. 2 spot at the global box office to $55.7M, which was a Diwali opening record for an Indian movie with more than 11M tickets sold around the globe.

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‘s global running total, we’re still awaiting results from Toho and sources. That Takashi Yamazaki movie was No. 1 at the worldwide weekend B.O. with $63M.Teyonah Parris & Danielle Brooks To Star In Book-Based Peacock Series ‘Before I Let Go’

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