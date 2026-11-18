'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is aiming for $100 million in its box office debut.

Skydance Movie Studio Shakeup: Kira Goldberg Departs Netflix to Run Paramount With Don Granger, Jeff Goldstein to Retire, WB Sets Leadership Box Office: Domestic Ticket Sales Up 20% From Last Year as Hollywood Awaits ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel, ‘Dune 3’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ The latest installment in Lionsgate’s dystopian franchise is targeting a stellar debut above $100 million from 3,900 North American theaters.

Exhibitors are bullish that goodwill toward the property, as well as excitement for the return of some fan-favorite characters, could propel the opening weekend figure closer to $125 million. Should estimates hold, it’ll be one of just five movies this year to launch above $100 million, joining the elusive company of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” , “Toy Story 5” , “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “The Odyssey” .

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date And Book Reading Order

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The start for “Sunrise on the Reaping” should resemble the original saga, a relief for the studio since this installment carries a price tag north of $150 million. For reference, 2012’s “The Hunger Games” debuted to $152 million, with the three follow-ups, 2013’s “Catching Fire” , 2014’s “Mockingjay Part 1” and 2015’s “Mockingjay Part 2” , each hitting triple digits in opening weekend.

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As a franchise, “The Hunger Games” has generated more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office, with “Catching Fire” as the highest-grossing entry with $865 million. Based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, “Sunrise on the Reaping” takes place 25 years before the original series. It starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, and follows Haymitch Abernathy as he’s forced to enter the deadly arena.

In “The Hunger Games,” Haymitch serves as a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta Mellark. Francis Lawrence returned to direct, having helmed all but the first chapter in the YA-centric franchise.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” will provide a nice jolt to the box office ahead of Thanksgiving. Then, Turkey Day should be busy for theater owners, with new offerings including Universal’s comedy “Focker in Law,” with Ariana Grande joining Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, Disney’s animated “Hexed” and Netflix’s Imax release of “The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. ” Elsewhere this weekend, “I Play Rocky” is targeting $10 million to $13 million while expanding nationwide.

The Amazon MGM movie, which depicts the real-life story of Sylvester Stallone bringing the 1976 classic “Rocky” to the big screen, has generated just under $1 million after two weekends in limited release.. With potential blockbusters like “Avengers: Doomsday,” “Dune: Part Three” and “Jumanji: Open World. ” on the horizon, revenues are projected to eclipse $10 billion for the first time since COVID.

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