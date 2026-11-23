Lionsgate returned the Hunger Games franchise to box office fortune with $225M WW with a shrewd Gen Z marketing campaign.

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ $120M U.S. Opening Is Second Best Start For A Prequel After ‘Rogue One’; Lionsgate Franchise Returns To Fortune – Sunday Update‘Artificial’ Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino On Whether AI Is Humanity’s Doomsday & Sam Altman’s Arsenal – Crew Call PodcastElle Fanning from 'Sunrise on the Reaping' meets with NYC fans.

Pic's talent traveled to 10 cities in eight countries across four continents.hitting a franchise low at the box office, the Santa Monica, CA based studio got very serious — serious about marketing and reaching younger audiences that the conglomerate built their brand upon with franchises such asseries petered out with a $44.6M domestic, and $100.8M WW opening and final of $166.3M domestic and $363.9M WW. But this weekend like a death-dying act by Katniss Everdeen herself, Lionsgate completely resuscitated therose like a phoenix, leaving the previous installment’s box office ashes in the dust with a great $120M domestic, $225M global opening.

Also read ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Feasting With $120M+ in Franchise’s Box Office Comeback

Among prequels at the domestic B.O. ,repped the first time that Collins had written an origins story about one of the core characters, specifically, its villain Coriolanus Snow in a mentorship love story with District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird. There was a big bluegrass music element in the film, with Olivia Rodrigo on the soundtrack.

Lacking in the movie was an OG cast member from the first four films given that it took place 64 years before the events of the firstThe novel was flat out rejected by fans, some pointing to Covid as an easy reason, others to the fact that it was about the bad guy, with 500K first week copies sold and final reported figure of 2.5M. Complicating business further was the fact thatopened at the box office shortly after the actors strike ended. Even though Lionsgate, as an indie studio, had a SAG-AFTRA waiver for the cast to promote, it was still a challenge to prop a tentpole during such times.

Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy inabout the rise of Katniss and Peeta mentor Haymitch Abernathy . There was an epilogue in the book, not just with the older Haymitch, but Peeta and Katniss as well. It was the novel that fans wanted and they showed their love by snapping up 4.4 million copies around the globe.

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It was also a good enough roux for filmmaker Francis Lawrence, director on films 2-5, to work from. In a complete one-up fromLionsgate brought back the original 2012 pic’s screenwriter, Oscar nominated Billy Ray, to adapt Collins’ latest. In July 2025, Lionsgate saw a changeover in their marketing and publicity with then EVP Strategy and Chief of Staff Amanda Kozlowski, EVP Worldwide Publicity Nasim Cambron and EVP Global Creative Advertising Jack Teed stepping up.

Such exec maneuvers ultimately left Lionsgate all the richer with a female tentpole destination in last Christmas’ Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfriend thriller fueled by a dish plate smashing social media meme, and of course, the studio’s first billion dollar grossing movie last summer, the Michael Jackson biopic,‘s $218.8M global opening, in addition to Cambron being elevated to EVP, Worldwide Marketing & Publicity and Teed to EVP, Worldwide Marketing & Creative Advertising. Chris Daniel, SVP, Global Creative Marketing and other members of the Lionsgate Marketing team also get shoutouts here for this weekend’s B.O. success.

Adam Fogelson, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Jon Feltheimer attend “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” Premiere In New York at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City. “There is a new generation of marketing brains who understand how people are communicating with one another and how marketing messages can make an impact.

The leaders of our marketing group, digital, media, publicity and creative teams are going 14 months strong with, and they’re not doing things in traditional ways. They’re creating moments that permeate popular culture and get audiences excited and want to share them with their friends,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Chairman Adam Fogelson today in celebration ofPreviously at a Deadline Regal event over the summer, Fogelson told us that, “All of the things when I was growing up in marketing that were sort of held to be certain and true about how you reach an audience, those things, especially for the generations we’re talking about, have changed.

” Case in point: Don’t overshare too much in a trailer; if you do, “you’re going to get flat-out rejected,” he added at the time.

“Some of the movies that are succeeding that are coming from this generation, they’re telling story in a very different way,” said Fogelson.was to make the sixth installment of the 14-year old franchise feel like the biggest games yet, not only reigniting the passion of longtime fans with a fave character in Haymitch, but also introducing a new generation to Panem. A longtime motion picture marketing exec going back to Universal, Fogelson’s campaigns were always known for being anchored in character.

Sources say Kozlowski has a similar philosophy, but also that the exec knows how to sell story and how to sell to a fanbase. At the center of thisfans — a fan-favorite character whose backstory many had long been asking for, the scale and spectacle of the biggest Games ever and a throughline that connected Haymitch’s tragedy to the rise of the revolution that culminated with Katniss.

The marketing team combined those elements with a fan-forward campaign rooted in Gen Z and Gen Alpha online culture, peak Millennial nostalgia, activations that brought the world of Panem into our own and a wealth of unforgettable cast and filmmaker moments. As fans ourselves, it’s been gratifying to see moviegoers responding to the campaign with as much enthusiasm as we have for the world that Suzanne, Francis and Nina have so lovingly created.

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”began a year ago when Lionsgate dropped the first teaser to 109 million global views in 24 hours, which became the studio’s second-most-watched trailer ever afterword) of high-impact reveals and cultural moments all the way up to release. The studio turned the casting announcements into a pop culture even with 16 individual announcements that generated 541 million views and 35.2 million engagements.

When it came to the late campaign unveiling of the 29-song soundtrack, the studio executed a staggered, artist driven rollout with such performers as Noah Kahan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Ella Langley and Gigi Perez. Altogether this part of the pic’s marketing, which sought to expand beyond the franchise’s core, yielded 40 million+ social views and 186 playlist placements.

A glittery part of the pic’s push was bringing Panem into the real world with immersive activations, fashion and lifestyle partnerships, and cultural integrations. Lionsgate set up Sunrise Gardens installations across 30 countries and six continents including Peru, Sweden, Brazil, South Africa, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore, Finland, London and more, which was picked up across social media.

The marketing also leaned into the pic’s themes of Capitol Propaganda with a customized Election Day activation across CNN and Fox News generating 79M+ social impressions and repping 31% of theAlso, there were beauty and fashion partnerships with Stila Cosmetics and Depop. Stila’s collaboration reached 1,500+ Ulta stores and generating 50 million+ press and organic social impressions.

In appealing to Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Lionsgate embraced creators, platforms, humor and content creators, inviting them to participate in the franchise rather than simply consume its marketing. Read, the studio teamed with a 16-year-old viral fan editor on the franchise’s first official fan-edit trailer, which pulled in 60.3 million+ views on TikTok.

A global fan casting contest inspired 7,500+ submissions and 195.6 million+ views on fan-created videos, with participation extending beyond the core fandom to‘s propaganda built to a crescendo of peak nostalgia by paying homage to the old in the new. Specifically, Lionsgate made a point to rope in OG cast members Harrelson, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson with bookings onTikTok hashtags; 1.5 million new followers across the pic’s official social channels with a massive turnout by the 18-34 at 72% in PostTrak exits.

The movie was the No. 2 pic on TikTok’s Trending Chart, behind onlyat the comparable point in its campaign. The digital campaign was overseen by Lionsgate EVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Briana McElroy.push clocked 2.7 billion+ paid media impressions with heavy play on the NFL, NBA, World Series, and shows such asNetflix’s ‘Minimum Wage’ Ushers In Streaming’s Short-Ep Sitcom Era