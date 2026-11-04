Box Office: Godzilla Minus Zero Leads With 30 Million Opening Amid Weak Competition

Godzilla Minus Zero dominates theaters with a projected 30 million debut, while The Cat in the Hat and Wild Horse Nine vie for secondary spots in a quiet weekend.

Legendary Pictures and Toho Co Ltd are preparing for a dominant weekend at the North American box office as the Kaiju sequel " Godzilla Minus Zero" is projected to secure the number one spot with an estimated $30 million opening weekend. The film is scheduled to debut across 3,254 theaters, leveraging the massive success of its predecessor to capture a significant share of the holiday moviegoing audience. This strong launch position comes at a time when the theatrical landscape is relatively devoid of major competition, allowing the sci-fi epic to stand alone in the crowded premium format sector.

Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Mechanics and Context

Producer Toho and U.S. distributor GKids are capitalizing on the unprecedented momentum generated by "Godzilla Minus One" in 2023, which surprised the industry by earning $11.4 million domestically in its initial release. That film, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, ultimately grossed $57 million in North America and $113 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in the region and winning a visual effects Oscar. The sequel, also directed by Yamazaki, is set two years after the events of the previous installment, depicting Godzilla as he regenerates to combat a new monster terrorizing postwar Japan. The studio expects the film to overindex in premium large formats, noting that it is the first Japanese production ever filmed specifically for Imax theaters.

Also read Essential Godzilla Movies To Watch Before Godzilla Minus Zero

Competitive Landscape for The Cat in the Hat and Wild Horse Nine

Searching for second place, Sony Pictures Animation is positioning "The Cat in the Hat" to capture between $20 million and $25 million from a wide release in 4,000 domestic venues. This projection is significantly lower than previous Dr. Seuss adaptations, such as 2018's "The Grinch" which opened to $67 million, and 2012's "The Lorax" which debuted at $70 million. The studio hopes the animated feature, voiced by Bill Hader and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, will emulate the long-tail success of Sony's 2024 hit "Garfield," which opened with $23 million before reaching $91 million domestically. The film is navigating a sparse schedule, with its next major animated competitor not arriving until Disney's "Hexed" launches on November 25.

Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures is launching its dark buddy comedy "Wild Horse Nine" in a limited capacity across 1,000 screens, targeting an opening gross of $5 million to $7 million. Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell and directed by Martin McDonagh, the film follows two CIA officers dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island prior to a Chilean military coup. This rollout strategy mirrors the path taken by McDonagh's 2022 film "The Banshees of Inisherin," which started with limited releases before becoming a slow-burning success that earned $10.5 million domestically and $50 million globally. Searchlight is aiming for a similar trajectory for "Wild Horse Nine," hoping it will gain critical traction and enter the Oscar race later in the year.

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Market Impact and Netflix Financial Outlook

The theatrical market is also being influenced by shifts in streaming dynamics, as Netflix reported that its third-quarter revenue met Wall Street estimates but forecast a slowdown for the fourth quarter. The streaming giant admitted it would miss its advertising sales target for the year, signaling potential adjustments in its content spending and marketing strategies. This financial backdrop adds complexity to the theatrical landscape, as studios balance traditional box office returns with the growing influence of direct-to-consumer platforms. Industry analysts are watching closely to see if traditional movie studios can maintain their grip on audiences during holiday seasons despite these streaming headwinds.

Additional Release Performance and Indian Cinema Expansion

In other box office news, the Indian epic "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend" is projected to earn approximately $6 million during its first four days in theaters. Distributed by Sony across 1,300 theaters, this represents the widest North American release for an Indian film to date. The opening numbers are comparable to other recent Telugu language fantasy films released in 2024, such as "Kalki 2898 AD" which earned $5.6 million, "Devara Part 1" which took in $5.6 million, and "Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2" which grossed $5 million. These figures suggest a sustained international interest in high-budget regional cinema, providing a boost to the diverse offerings available to North American moviegoers during a typically competitive season.