Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' did better at the foreign box office than domestic with a $42M global opening.

Johnny Depp Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Counts $19M U.S. Opening As Moviegoers Pinch Pennies – Sunday AM Box Office UpdateAdd us as a Google Preferred Source EBENEZER, , Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, 2026.

© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection moviegoers abroad weren’t as cheap as stateside audiences who gave it a discount with a $19M opening. Foreign audiences shelled outglobal opening, which in Scrooge and Paramount’s ledgers is good enough for a movie that cost a net $38M before global P&A spend.

Also read Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Film Review and Post-Credits Info

Comps are hard here since we haven’t had a ton of mega major studio live-action Christmas movies post Covid , the Depp draw was in effect. UK was rich shelling out $5.4M at 633 locations for the Ti West feature take of the Charles Dickens novella. Legs are expected given the love for Depp and the IP.

Juicing grosses over there was a London world premiere that transformed Leicester Square into a winter-themed setting The UK campaign had aand Potters Fields featured carolers and seasonal activities, while a London ghost tour hosted creators with a combined reach of more than 75M. Partnerships included Branston, Ferrero Rocher and Aunt Bessie’s.was beat by a local film in France by nickels and dimes we understand with $2.5M at 505 locations plus paid previews.was No. 1 on Saturday and Sunday and got a goose from Armistice Day opening on Nov. 11. The French cut of the movie featured an end-credits song by Mylène Farmer and contextual advertising in financial publications and the Paris Métro.

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Depp appeared on France’s Scrooge was No. 1 Italy , Mexico , Spain , Poland , Belgium , and Panama/Central America .

He was No. 2 in Germany , in addition to Brazil , Netherlands and Colombia .was No. 3 in Australia with $650K at 295 sites, No. 4 in UAE with $222K at 53 locations with a Middle East take of $600K. Scrooge was beat by a slew of local films in Japan at No. 6 with $450K at 265 locations.

In regards to the pic’s international campaign there were local advertising placements with the Premier League, LaLiga, Europa League, Liga MX and Bundesliga, alongside entertainment programming including Market-specific initiatives included a Day of the Dead-themed marigold activation in Mexico City, Ghost of Christmas Past appearances in Spain and Italy, holiday-themed mall and cinema takeovers in Germany, and a collaboration with Japanese comedian Jun Itoda.second global weekend, a majority of that coming from abroad with $32.6M. After 11 days in release, the Namit Malhotra directed movie is the seventh highest Indian movie of all-time. The overseas rollout included six new markets pushing the overall foreign total to 42.

That included Indonesia , Cambodia , and Mexico with record-breaking openings for an Indian film. India led all markets with a cume of $97.2M powered by the highest second weekend in local history . Other top-grossing international markets to-date include the UK , United Arab Emirates , Australia , Thailand , Malaysia , and Germany .

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Upcoming market releases: Brazil , Italy , Ukraine , Hungary , Poland , Argentina , Central America , Colombia , Ecuador , Peru and Czechia .but we hear it did $13.2M abroad, -43% for a running overseas total of $55.1M. Add that second weekend to domestic’s big drop of $8.3M and we’re at an estimatedTHE CAT IN THE HAT, the Cat in the Hat , 2026. © Warner Bros.

/ Courtesy Everett Collectionwith $38.2M from North America and $17.6M offshore. Top market totals are Mexico , Spain , Italy , Poland and China — nothing that dazzling for a family at the international B.O.after a $3M foreign weekend from FilmNation sold territories and another $4.5M from its fourth domestic weekend. Running foreign total is $22M with several territories left to open including France on Dec. 9 and $48.4M from Fathom’s domestic release.

The movie is bound to overtake Travis Knight’s previous 2016 Laika stop-motion movie,Bowen Yang Returns As Jensen Huang, Pitches In On Latest Mulaney Musical Sketch