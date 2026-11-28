An analysis of the worst-performing films of 2026, including The Runner, The Dog Stars, and Supergirl, examining their critical failures and box office flops.

Despite a year defined by major cinematic successes, 2026 also witnessed several high-profile films that failed to resonate with audiences or critics. Blockbusters such as Project Hail Mary and The Odyssey received critical acclaim, while lesser-known titles like Obsession and Backrooms found unexpected popularity. However, the year was not without its significant missteps, with several releases ending up on lists of the worst films of the decade.

Two of the most anticipated titles of the year, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, had not yet released at the time of this writing. Their potential success or failure would determine whether 2026 is remembered as the best twelve-month span for cinema in the 2020s. Regardless of those upcoming releases, the year already has a catalog of films that are likely to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

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The Runner Critical Reception Failure

The Runner, starring Gal Gadot, faced intense criticism for its execution and pacing. Although Gadot's performance was central to the film, the negative reception extended beyond her to the overall production quality. The film's title and premise immediately invited comparisons to Run Lola Run, a comparison that did not favor The Runner.

The viewing experience was described as an endurance test, with the 86-minute runtime feeling significantly longer due to its slow and tedious narrative. Critics noted that the film lacked any redeeming qualities that could elevate it above the high bar set by its cinematic predecessors. The combination of a tedious pace and unfavorable comparisons resulted in a film that many viewers regretted watching.

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The Dog Stars Ridley Scott Direction

Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars marked a significant departure from his usual success in the sci-fi genre. While Scott has directed iconic films such as Alien and Blade Runner, The Dog Stars was criticized for being one of his weakest efforts in the genre. The film's lack of engaging elements and poor screenplay were highlighted as major issues.

Jacob Elordi, who had been receiving praise for his previous work, struggled with the material in The Dog Stars. Critics pointed out that even legendary actors like Daniel Day-Lewis or Marlon Brando could not have saved the film from its fundamental flaws. The film's release coincided with a downturn in Elordi's career, further emphasizing the film's negative impact on its cast.

Supergirl Box Office Disappointment

Supergirl, starring Australian actress Milly Alcock and directed by Australian-American Craig Gillespie, was another major disappointment of 2026. The film received mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office. Much of the blame for the film's failure was attributed to James Gunn, who oversaw the DC Universe at the time.

Although Supergirl was not considered the worst film of the year, its poor performance contributed to the departure of Gunn and Peter Safran from their leadership roles at DC. The film's failure to live up to the promising source material of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has led to it being viewed as a pivotal moment in the DC Universe's recent history. The film's underperformance has left it destined to be remembered as a significant misstep.

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Shelter Jason Statham Action Film

Shelter, starring Jason Statham, attempted to capitalize on his tough-guy persona but failed to deliver a compelling action experience. The film's portrayal of Statham as a stoic and isolated character was criticized for being overly simplistic and lacking depth. The narrative failed to engage viewers, resulting in a film that was largely forgettable.

The film's reliance on Statham's established persona without adding any new or interesting elements to his character led to a lack of audience interest. Critics noted that the film's action sequences were uninspired and failed to live up to the expectations set by Statham's previous work. Shelter stands as another example of a high-profile release that failed to meet critical and commercial standards in 2026.