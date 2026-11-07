Fantasy Films Find Second Life as Streaming Revives Cult Classics Like Return to Oz and Labyrinth

Explore how films like Return to Oz and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves found new life after initial box office struggles or poor reception.

Streaming platforms are fundamentally reshaping the legacy of fantasy films that failed to recoup their production costs at the box office. Movies like Return to Oz, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Labyrinth have transitioned from commercial disappointments to beloved cult classics through digital availability and sustained word-of-mouth promotion. This digital resurrection allows new generations of viewers to discover the unique storytelling and captivating performances that were initially overlooked by mainstream audiences.

Return to Oz, released in 1985, originally traumatized a generation of children with its terrifying imagery and dark tone. The film follows Dorothy Gale, portrayed by Fairuza Balk, who is institutionalized after being dismissed for claiming to have visited the magical land of Oz. She faces nearly being subjected to electroshock therapy before a mysterious girl named Emily, played by Emma Ridley, helps her escape in a chicken coop.

Also read Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg Face Sci-Fi Box Office Setbacks

During their journey, the pair encounter Billina, a chicken voiced by Denise Bryer who has gained the ability to speak. They eventually return to Oz, where Dorothy discovers that the Nome King, portrayed by Nicol Williamson, has conquered the region and stripped the Emerald City of its emeralds. The Nome King has also turned the citizens of the city into stone statues, creating a bleak and haunting atmosphere that contrasts sharply with the original 1939 classic.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves successfully reclaimed the brand for modern cinema in 2023, distancing itself from the abysmal trilogy released in the 2000s. The story begins with Edgin Darvis, played by Chris Pine, and Holga Kilgore, portrayed by Michelle Rodriguez, escaping prison to reunite with Edgin's daughter, Kira. Kira is currently staying with their associate, Forge Fitzwilliam, played by Hugh Grant, who deceived her about Edgin's true motives for seeking magical power.

The film proves that the Dungeons & Dragons brand can produce high-quality cinema through its tongue-in-cheek humor and immersive character dynamics. Regé-Jean Page stands out as a stereotypical Lawful Good Paladin, adding a layer of refreshing humor to the narrative. The cast fully immerses themselves in their roles, allowing fans to experience the joy of collaborative storytelling without the baggage of previous cinematic failures.

Advertisement

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, released in 1988, serves as the final installment in Terry Gilliam's Trilogy of Imagination, following Time Bandits and Brazil. The film opens during the Ottoman Empire's attack on an unnamed city in the Age of Reason, where a circus troupe performs a play about the Baron. John Neville portrays the real Baron, who is enraged by the historical inaccuracies and reveals that the war stems from a bet he made with the Sultan, played by Peter Jeffrey.

To resolve the conflict, the Baron sets out to find his old companions, accompanied by a young girl named Sally Salt, played by Sarah Polley, and stalked by the Angel of Death. While not considered on the exact same level as its predecessors, the film remains a visual marvel due to its impressive production design and elaborate sets. It features a wacky kingdom on the moon ruled by Robin Williams, bringing a fantastical world to life through intricate detail.

Kubo and the Two Strings, produced by the beloved stop-motion company Laika in 2016, uses magic to tell stories that keep the memories of those who have passed on alive. Kubo, played by Art Parkinson, carries a magic shamisen that allows him to animate origami figures and earn money for himself and his mother, Sariatu, played by Charlize Theron. Sariatu is the daughter of the Moon King, a powerful entity played by Ralph Fiennes who took Kubo's eye when he was a child.

Grief plays a significant role in the narrative, particularly in the climax where Kubo learns the importance of overcoming loss to build a brighter future. The film boasts stylistic models that lend themselves to intense action scenes and heartfelt dialogues. Storytelling is depicted as a means of inspiration and change, showcasing the emotional depth achievable through stop-motion animation.

Labyrinth, released in 1986, centers on Sarah, played by Jennifer Connelly, who wishes that goblins would come and steal her baby brother Toby. Her wish comes true, and the goblin king Jareth, portrayed by David Bowie, takes Toby to his castle to be turned into a goblin. Sarah must navigate a labyrinth to reach Jareth's castle in the center, undergoing a coming-of-age journey inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Bowie's performance as Jareth is captivating due to his natural charisma and commanding presence, enhanced by tricks performed with his orb. The film carries an Alice's Adventures in Wonderland-type feel, as one strange experience leads into another. Jim Henson's direction brings a surreal landscape of dead trees and sunsets to life, creating a memorable fantasy experience that resonates with audiences decades later.

Advertisement

Dragonslayer, released in 1981, features groundbreaking effects that include massive puppets, flamethrowers, and impressive stop-motion animation. The story follows Galen, who inherits his father's magic amulet and vows to kill the dragon Vermithrax Pejorative after his father is killed trying to demonstrate his powers. The film does what it believes is necessary to save the kingdom, even if it costs them their lives.

The Unicorn Chronicles, based on the book by Peter S. Beagle, follows a unicorn played by Mia Farrow who travels the world to find evidence of her kind. She learns that unicorns were driven towards the seas by a monstrous Red Bull controlled by King Haggard, played by Sir Christopher Lee. The characters are surprisingly complex, with Haggard's motivations being Shakespearean in their tragedy.

A Monster Calls, released in 2016, is a surprisingly perfect fantasy film that uses its fantastical elements sparingly to maximize its impact. A monster voiced by Liam Neeson emerges from a yew tree and seeks out Conor, forcing him to confront the grief of losing a loved one. The monster tells Conor three stories that explore themes of perspective, hope, and the reality that grief never exists in a vacuum.

Stardust, released in 2007, is a lighthearted fantasy that blends familial fairy tale tropes with a charming romance story. Tristan, played by Charlie Cox, leaves his village for the magical land of Stormhold to retrieve a fallen star, which has taken the form of a young woman named Yvaine, played by Claire Danes. The narrative is complicated by the competition between princes and three witches who seek to restore their youth.

The Princess Bride, released in 1987, stands as the quintessential metafictional movie and a love letter to fairy tale clichés. When Westley is lost at sea, his love Buttercup, played by Robin Wright, is selected to be the bride of Prince Humperdinck, played by Chris Sarandon. Before the wedding, Buttercup is kidnapped by a trio of bandits who hope to use her to start a war, leading to exhilarating swordfights and witty banter.

The script is packed with dialogue that enhances the romantic exchange, best exemplified by Vizzini, played by Cary Elwes. Vizzini engages in a battle of wits, going off on a lengthy, nonsensical rant that is as hilarious as it is captivating. These films demonstrate how creative risks can find a dedicated audience years after their initial theatrical release, defying early financial failures through the power of streaming and cultural retention.