Box Office: 'Backrooms' Amazing With $9M In Previews

'Backrooms' has racked up $9M in previews with its opening weekend U.S. forecast now in the $67M-$80M range.

Our Films, Producers Of Cannes-Winning ‘Fatherland’, Teaming With Alice Rohrwacher For Feature Take Of ‘The Baron In The Trees’; the latter another fervent fan-driven property.

The opening range for those movies are between $63.6M and $80M, and many distribution sources are now giddy that the R-rated genre movie will easily blow past its most recent forecast this week of $40M-$45M. Again, it’s all about how front-loaded this is. As of tracking this AM,Success has many fathers and those are Atomic Monster-Blumhouse, 21 Laps, Odd Fellow and Chernin Entertainment on Parsons’ feature directorial debut. The latter co-financed this pic for under $10M with A24.

From the sounds of it,Currently, critics are outweighing audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, 88% to 74%, for this movie which follows a therapist who goes looking for patient in his desolate furniture store. An alter, freakish universe is found within. Paramount Wins Florence Pugh Movie ‘The Midnight Library’ For $36M Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Blasts to No. 1 at U.K. and Ireland Box OfficeDisney's 'Star Wars' spinoff 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' captured the top spot at the U.K. and Ireland box office, debuting to $7.1 million.

Read more »

As 'Twister' turns 30, Hollywood pines for its big box office glory daysYour morning catch-up: 'Twister' turns 30, the 15 best beaches in L.A. County and more big stories.

Read more »

Box Office Preview: 'Mandalorian' To Get Lost in 'Backrooms', A24 Pic Eyes $40M+A24's genre movie 'Backrooms' could upset 'Mandalorian and Grogu' for the top spot at the post Memorial Day box office with $40M+ start.

Read more »

Low‑Budget Thriller Backrooms Poised to Outsmart Star Wars Spin‑Off at the Box OfficeBackrooms, a sci‑fi horror film directed by 20‑year‑old YouTube creator Kane Pixels, is on track to earn $45‑$55 million in its domestic opening, potentially eclipsing The Mandalorian & Grogu's second‑week revenue despite a fraction of the budget.

Read more »