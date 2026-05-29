Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

Box Office: 'Backrooms' Amazing With $9M In Previews

United States News News

Box Office: 'Backrooms' Amazing With $9M In Previews
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆5/29/2026 5:35 AM
📰DEADLINE
48 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 22% · Publisher: 63%

'Backrooms' has racked up $9M in previews with its opening weekend U.S. forecast now in the $67M-$80M range.

Our Films, Producers Of Cannes-Winning ‘Fatherland’, Teaming With Alice Rohrwacher For Feature Take Of ‘The Baron In The Trees’; the latter another fervent fan-driven property.

The opening range for those movies are between $63.6M and $80M, and many distribution sources are now giddy that the R-rated genre movie will easily blow past its most recent forecast this week of $40M-$45M. Again, it’s all about how front-loaded this is. As of tracking this AM,Success has many fathers and those are Atomic Monster-Blumhouse, 21 Laps, Odd Fellow and Chernin Entertainment on Parsons’ feature directorial debut. The latter co-financed this pic for under $10M with A24.

From the sounds of it,Currently, critics are outweighing audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, 88% to 74%, for this movie which follows a therapist who goes looking for patient in his desolate furniture store. An alter, freakish universe is found within. Paramount Wins Florence Pugh Movie ‘The Midnight Library’ For $36M Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEADLINE /  🏆 109. in US

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Blasts to No. 1 at U.K. and Ireland Box Office‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Blasts to No. 1 at U.K. and Ireland Box OfficeDisney's 'Star Wars' spinoff 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' captured the top spot at the U.K. and Ireland box office, debuting to $7.1 million.
Read more »

As 'Twister' turns 30, Hollywood pines for its big box office glory daysAs 'Twister' turns 30, Hollywood pines for its big box office glory daysYour morning catch-up: 'Twister' turns 30, the 15 best beaches in L.A. County and more big stories.
Read more »

Box Office Preview: 'Mandalorian' To Get Lost in 'Backrooms', A24 Pic Eyes $40M+Box Office Preview: 'Mandalorian' To Get Lost in 'Backrooms', A24 Pic Eyes $40M+A24's genre movie 'Backrooms' could upset 'Mandalorian and Grogu' for the top spot at the post Memorial Day box office with $40M+ start.
Read more »

Low‑Budget Thriller Backrooms Poised to Outsmart Star Wars Spin‑Off at the Box OfficeLow‑Budget Thriller Backrooms Poised to Outsmart Star Wars Spin‑Off at the Box OfficeBackrooms, a sci‑fi horror film directed by 20‑year‑old YouTube creator Kane Pixels, is on track to earn $45‑$55 million in its domestic opening, potentially eclipsing The Mandalorian & Grogu's second‑week revenue despite a fraction of the budget.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-29 08:35:24