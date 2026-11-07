Box Elder deputy alleges outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter smelled of alcohol before fatal motorcycle crash

Deputy Mike Allred accuses outgoing Box Elder Sheriff Kevin Potter of driving under the influence before a truck struck and killed a motorcyclist in Ogden, while county officials call the claim unsubstantiated

A Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter — who was driving a truck that struck and killed a young woman on a motorcycle in Ogden.

A Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter — who was driving a truck that struck and killed a young woman on a motorcycle in Ogden. A county spokeswoman, though, called the allegation "unsubstantiated" and said it is not “an established fact.

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" Deputy Mike Allred said in April 2025, Potter drove into a parking lot, got out of his truck, and approached several deputies.22-year-old woman on motorcycle dies after crash with sheriff in Ogden Canyon”He was talking to them, just saying hi, and they could smell alcohol on his breath,” said Allred, who first posted the allegation on social media. Allred said the deputies took concerns to the Box Elder County Attorney's Office and that eventually county commissioners were notified.

"They could have issued a censure at that point,” Allred said. “They could have taken his vehicle away; they could have come public with it and let everybody know. ”County commissioners, though, did publicly censure the sheriff this year after a rancher found Potter and his truck on his property, which resulted in a verbal confrontation.

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James Knight alleged the sheriff then drove erratically on I-15 and was unsteady on his feet after stopping and getting out of his vehicle — a claim that led to a UHP investigation. Potter was not charged and reportedly denied being impaired. The Box Elder commissioners’ censure was included in a letter released by the county. Police are still investigating the deadly crash at the mouth of Ogden Canyon, in which Potter stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Her family said they "have confidence" in the police investigation and trust that "appropriate steps will be taken...including the filing of appropriate charges.

" Ogden Captain Matthew Ward said police are waiting for more information, including reconstruction of the crash. Allred ran against Potter for sheriff, winning the Republican primary in June, but losing the general election this week. Allred — who was shot during a call in Tremonton and reportedly received a six-figure settlement over it — said he was aware of the alleged parking lot incident during the sheriff’s race against Potter.

Allred replied he did not want to run a “smear campaign," claiming he voiced concerns privately with a county leader, but that now, "citizens need to know. ”Law enforcement announced they are searching who people inlvoved with carving names into prehistoric petroglyphpanels in the Moab area. Salt Lake City police asked residents within a half-mile of 900 South and 1900 East to shelter in place as officers responded to a man barricaded inside a home.

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Lake Powell has climbed 19 feet since hitting it's lowest levels in mid-September and that water has kept coming. Recent rainfall across the Four Corners regionA Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter who was driA Layton military family says they did everything right when purchasing their first home, only to discover extensive water damage just over a year later. The da