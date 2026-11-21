Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter has been charged with automobile homicide following a fatal accident last month in which he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

OGDEN, Utah — Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter has been charged with automobile homicide following a fatal accident last month in which he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Friday's arrest and charges against Potter come weeks after he was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the accident. Ogden Police announce arrest of Sheriff Kevin Potter in video below: Ogden Police announce arrest of Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter On Oct. 27, Potter was driving his pickup truck when he struck a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Katie Huggins at the intersection of Valley Drive and Canyon Road.

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Huggins was hospitalized, but died of her injuries days later. Potter told investigators he saw Huggins before entering a lane of traffic, and video evidence allegedly shows he misjudged the time and distance needed to complete his action. After Potter entered Canyon Road, Huggins slammed into the truck's driver's side. Potter's blood sample showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.065, which is higher than the Utah legal limit of 0,05.

The investigation also found that Potter allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way while driving. Box Elder County sheriff faces obstruction of justice chrages in DUI investigation: Box Elder County sheriff charged with obstruction of justice in DUI investigation Box Elder County issued a statement saying Potter was still on administrative leave and that the county is reviewing"its administrative responsibilities.

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" Earlier this month, Potter was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with an investigation into an accusation that he was driving while impaired in January. According to charging documents, a person reported that Potter was driving a government vehicle on Interstate 15 while impaired, and allegedly had slurred speech and unstable balance. The citizen claimed a"silver can" was"visibly protruding from sweatshirt pocket.

" During a call with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper after the January incident, Potter denied being impaired and claimed to have been at his Brigham City home. However, cell data allegedly revealed the sheriff was in the Tremonton area at the time of the call. Recent Northern Utah Stories