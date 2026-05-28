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Box Elder County rejects applications to place data center referendum before voters

United States News News

Box Elder County rejects applications to place data center referendum before voters
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆5/28/2026 10:04 PM
📰KUTV2News
54 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 25% · Publisher: 63%

Box Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not 'legally referable to voters.'The Bo

Box Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not "legally referable to voters.

" The Box Elder County Attorney's Office announced the decision Thursday after reviewing the applications. "The Box Elder County Clerk's Office is committed to overseeing the referendum process with strict adherence to state law," said County Clerk Marla Young. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment. The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy.

Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The

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