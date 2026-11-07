Bowser Gets A Traditional LEGO Minifigure with New Mario Kart Set

LEGO Mario Kart makes history with traditional minifigures in Bowser's Rumbling Race, featuring Bowser, Toad, and a Goomba!

LEGO Mario Kart makes history in 2027 with Bowser’s Rumbling Race, introducing traditional minifigures for the first time. The 409-piece set includes Bowser, Toad, and Goomba with karts, plus a brick-built Cow in the Tune Thumper.

Bowser Bruiser, Zoom Buggy, and Biddybuggy bring Mario Kart action with shell launchers, fireballs, and track chaos. LEGO Mario Kart: Bowser’s Rumbling Race launches January 1, 2027 for $59.99, giving Nintendo fans a fresh build. LEGO is bringing traditional minifigures to its Super Mario collection with the upcoming Bowser's Rumbling Race set. This marks an exciting new chapter for LEGO and Nintendo fans, since the LEGO Super Mario theme launched back in 2020.

Also read LEGO Releases Mario Kart: Racing with Mario Set for January 2027

These iconic Nintendo characters have primarily appeared as larger interactive electronic figures featuring digital displays and sound effects. However, LEGO is changing gears with its 2027 lineup, introducing traditional minifigure-style characters that let fans create their own adventures. Bowser's Rumbling Race features 409 pieces and includes brand new LEGO minifigures for Bowser, Toad, and Goomba.

Each has their own racing vehicle: Bowser takes control of the Bowser Bruiser, Toad races in the Zoom Buggy, and Goomba takes the wheel of the Biddybuggy. To make things better, the Cow rounds out the lineup with a brick-built design as it races in on the Tune Thumper. Each kart will have new shell launchers and fireball action, bringing some classic Mario Kart chaos to the brick-built world.

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LEGO Mario Kart"Bowser's hungry for victory but he's got some stiff competition. This Mario Kart™ toy set drops 4 iconic drivers and their karts right into the hands of builders ages 7 and up, turning any surface into a high-speed battleground. Bowser dominates the track in the beefy Bowser Bruiser, the Toad minifigure uses speed to drift through the curves in the Zoom Buggy, and the Goomba figure maneuvers the Biddybuggy to launch fireballs.

""Help the brick-built Cow grab the coins for a boost, swerve around the Banana, and snatch the Fire Flower from the Item Box to capture the win. 4 karts, 4 characters, and endless ways to settle the score. This set is a fun gift idea for boys and girls who want to take their love of LEGO® Super Mario™ to the next level. Set contains 409 pieces.

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