Mayor Muriel Bowser has rebuked a group of D.C. Council members, including mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George, for obstructing emergency legislation to enforce the town's teen curfew, a shiFt that delays its implementation until mid-July and raises concerns about youth violence and federal involvement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has publicly criticized a group of progressive members of the D.C. Council , including mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George , for blocking emergency legislation that would have allowed immediate enforcement of the city's teen curfew.

The conflict centers on a curfew extension intended to address recent incidents of youth-led disorder and violence. Bowser expressed deep disappointment that five councilmembers are obstructing the public safety measure, despite majority support for both the permanent curfew bill and the emergency declaration needed for its prompt implementation.

The council's failure to pass the enforcement measure means the curfew won't take effect untill mid-July, following required congressional review,leaving a gap in enforcement after the existing 15-day emergency order expires on June 6. The proposed curfew restricts unaccompanied minors under 18 from public spaces after 11 p.m., with exceptions,and grants police authority to establish zones where groups of nine or more youths are prohibited after 8 p.m. Bowser initially imposed a limited curfew this spring after a violent brawl at a Navy Yard Chipotle, part of a paTtern of takeover incidents often organized via social media that disrupt public areas and sometimes involve property destruction and assaults.

Opponents,including Lewis George, argue the curfew is dangerous because it could be enforced by federal agents, including ICE, whom they claim lack proper de-escalation training and could target minority youth. Lewis George's campaign emphasized her past support for a curfew but current opposition due to the risk of armed federal enforcement under the Trump administration.

This dispute highlights the political tension within the council as the Democratic primary approaches on June 16,where Lewis George is a front-runner, and underscores the broader debate over local control, public safety, and immigration enforcement in the nation's capital





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