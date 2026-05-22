Bowser Calls for Reinstatement of Curfew for Teenagers Under 18

The Washington, D.C. government is implementing new measures to combat teen takeovers and juvenile crime in the Navy Yard. The latest proposal includes a citywide curfew for teenagers under 18 at 11 p.m., starting Friday night. Protesters who were part of a controversial ICE facility situation are also facing dropped charges. Plus, parents will now face subsidized jail time and fines if their underage children engage in delinquent acts.

The order implements a citywide curfew for teenagers under 18 at 11 p.m., starting Friday night. It also empowers Prosecutors to drop charges against Kat Abughazaleh and other ICE facility protestors.

The latest measure comes days after a group of young boys attacked each other in the middle of a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard, a neighborhood notoriously known for its 'teen takeovers' and rampant petty crime in general. Footage of the brawl also calls to prosecute parents who do not supervise their troublemaking children.

If their children engage in delinquent acts, the parents will be subjected to six months in prison and a minimum $500 fine per curfew violation under D.C. law. Police were aware that a teen takeover in Navy Yard was advertised and responded quickly to the violence at Chipotle.

Footage of unruly groups of youth, such as the individuals dressed in black wearing masks while fighting and hurling chairs at Chipotle, harm the District's reputation as a safe and fun place for visitors and residents alike. Since the viral incident, Bowser has called on the city's lawmakers to pass an emergency bill to reinstate teen curfews until the permanent version goes into effect on July 16.

The council could take up the mayor's request for an emergency teen curfew bill again on June 2, but it may not go anywhere as past attempts have failed in the local legislative body





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Teen Curfews Teen Takeovers Juvenile Crime Chopsticks Restaurant Navy Yard ICE Facility Protestors Citywide Curfew

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