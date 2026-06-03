Bowerbirds Using Human Litter to Impress Mates, Study Reveals

Researchers find that male bowerbirds in urban areas are incorporating human-made items like plastic and glass into their courtship bowers, raising questions about the long-term impact on the species.

New footage has revealed the shocking impact our litter is having on nature. Researchers from the University of Exeter say bowerbirds in Australia n cities are using human items to impress their mates.

Male bowerbirds create intricate tunnels called bowers in the hopes of dazzling females. While bowers are mostly made from twigs, the birds are also now including colourful items - mostly from human sources. Photos and videos shared by the researchers show bowers featuring everything from medicine jars to plastic mouth guards, and even toy handcuffs. Worryingly, the long-term impact of these items on the birds remains unclear.

Dr Laura Kelley, an author of the study, said: Our study demonstrates that availability of human items - often glass and plastic - is affecting the behaviour of bowerbirds. We don't yet know whether this has any negative or positive impact on them, but it's a reminder of how human activity is changing the natural world in unanticipated ways. Bowerbirds are found throughout Australia and New Guinea, and are known for the elaborate structures that males build to woo females.

Bowers are built exclusively to attract a mate, and males choose decorations that contrast against their own plumage and the bower itself, said Caitlin Evans, an author of the study. Once a female arrives and stands in the bower, males throw an object into their view and then display the plumage on the back of their head, then throw another object - and so on.

In the study, the team compared items collected by bowerbirds in Townsville City and a rural area, both in Queensland, Australia. Their analysis revealed that birds living in the city gathered larger, more colourful decorations than those in the countryside. They also collected more items - about 90 on average, compared to 20 for rural birds. Ms Evans said: Our findings show that bowerbirds in a city use a wide range of items scavenged from humans.

Glass, plastic and wire were common choices, but we also found items including a pair of handcuffs, medicine jars at bowers near a hospital, and fluorescent mouth guards from a site near an Australian Rules football ground. In the city, the birds were found to collect more vivid red decorations, and duller green items. The researchers speculate this could be to do with the female birds vision.

Ms Evans explained: Our study did not assess whether females favour the more striking items collected in urban areas, but the males enthusiasm for gathering these items suggests this is likely. As for where the birds are finding the items, the researchers suggest that rural birds are visiting farms. Ms Evans added: Even in rural areas, birds find items made by humans.

In this case, we think they raid the bins and garage of a farm - and also the bowers of other male bowerbirds. In a second part of the study, the researchers collected 20 items - 10 from an urban bower and 10 from a rural one. They presented these to both urban and rural males, and both groups strongly favoured human-made items. Overall, the findings suggest that the availability of human items is affecting the behaviour of bowerbirds.

What this means for the species long term, however, remains unclear. Bowerbirds are a fascinating group of birds known for their unique courtship behaviour. There are around 20 species, and males invest significant time and energy in building and maintaining their bowers. These structures are not nests; they are purely for attracting females.

The decorations serve as a signal of the male's quality and ability to acquire resources. In natural settings, bowerbirds use colourful berries, flowers, feathers, and even beetle wings.

However, in human-dominated landscapes, they have adapted to incorporate man-made objects. This adaptation raises important questions about how wildlife responds to urbanization and pollution. While some items may be harmful if ingested or entangle the birds, the researchers note that the bowerbirds seem to handle plastic and glass carefully, often placing them as ornaments rather than attempting to eat them. The study highlights the pervasive influence of human waste, even in remote areas.

The researchers call for further investigation into the long-term effects, including whether the use of artificial materials affects mating success or the birds health. The bowerbirds resilience and creativity in the face of environmental change is both remarkable and a sobering reminder of our impact on the natural world. As cities expand and human activities intensify, many species must either adapt or decline. Bowerbirds appear to be adapting, but the consequences of their new decorating habits are still unknown.

The study from the University of Exeter adds to a growing body of evidence that human litter is not just an eyesore; it is actively altering animal behaviour. From seagulls nesting in plastic to crabs using trash as shells, animals are finding ways to incorporate our debris into their lives. The findings serve as a call to reduce waste and manage litter better, not just for the sake of aesthetics, but for the well-being of wildlife.

The bowerbirds story is a vivid example of how even our smallest actions can have big, unanticipated effects on the ecosystems we share





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