Bowens Hit Back at Influencer Over 'Unrelatable' Villa Posts

Olivia and Alex Bowen have defended their right to share content about their new Spanish holiday villa after an influencer criticized such posts as 'unrelatable' and out of touch. The couple argues that individuals can curate their social media feeds and should celebrate others' success rather than complain.

Olivia and Alex Bowen have responded strongly to criticism from an influencer who took issue with their posts about a new holiday villa in Spain.

The influencer, who did not name the couple, shared a video expressing how content showcasing expensive homes and luxury lifestyles makes her feel down while she is struggling financially. The video was sent to the Bowens multiple times, prompting Alex Bowen, 34, to record his own response. He called the criticism ridiculous and argued that people should simply unfollow or block accounts whose content they do not like.

Alex compared the situation to someone feeling bad about not owning a Ferrari or Lamborghini after following accounts that feature such cars, noting that individuals have control over their social media feeds. He suggested that the influencer might have made the video for attention rather than genuine concern.

Olivia Bowen also replied in the comments, supporting her husband's view and adding that it is hypocritical to complain about influencer culture while participating in it oneself, especially when using affiliate links to earn income. She emphasized that they worked hard for their villa and want to share content that makes people feel good and inspired. The couple, former Love Island stars, have been documenting the process of building their Spanish villa from scratch on Instagram.

They have two young children, Abel, four, and Sienna, 10 months, and see the property as a place to create family memories. Other public figures, including Kate Ferdinand and Jake Quickenden, expressed support for the Bowens, with Quickenden stating that negativity only breeds more negativity while celebrating others' success fosters success.

The Bowens made it clear they are proud of their achievements and will continue to post about their home, interiors, family, and travel, encouraging followers to use the block button if they are not interested





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Bowens Influencer Social Media Spain Villa Criticism

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Bowens Fire Back at Influencer Over 'Unrelatable' Villa PostsOlivia and Alex Bowen have strongly responded to an influencer who criticized their Spanish villa posts as unrelatable. The couple defended their right to share their achievements and advised critics to use the block and unfollow buttons.

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