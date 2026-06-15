Bowens Fire Back at Influencer Over 'Unrelatable' Villa Posts

Olivia and Alex Bowen have strongly responded to an influencer who criticized their Spanish villa posts as unrelatable. The couple defended their right to share their achievements and advised critics to use the block and unfollow buttons.

Olivia and Alex Bowen have responded forcefully to criticism from an influencer who took issue with their posts about a new holiday villa in Spain.

The influencer, who did not directly name the couple, shared a video expressing that she found content about expensive Spanish villas unrelatable given her own financial struggles. Her video was sent to the Bowens by several followers. Olivia, 32, commented directly on the influencer's post before it was deleted, while Alex, 34, posted his own video on Sunday calling the criticism ridiculous and advising people to unfollow or block accounts whose content they dislike.

In his video, Alex argued that it is unreasonable to complain about seeing wealth on social media when users control their own feeds. He compared the situation to following accounts that own Ferraris or Lamborghinis, questioning whether one would then make a video complaining about that. He suggested that some people may be happy for others' success while others are not, and he urged people to celebrate others' achievements rather than express resentment.

He also speculated that the influencer might have posted the video either because she genuinely felt that way or to generate engagement and boost her own profile. The Bowens, former Love Island stars, have been documenting their journey to build a holiday villa in Spain from the ground up for their two children, Abel, four, and Sienna, 10 months. They shared images of the finished property, including a private pool and outdoor BBQ area, on Instagram.

Olivia defended their right to share their achievements, noting that they worked hard for what they have and are proud of it. She also pointed out the hypocrisy of an influencer who posts about owning a car, a coffee machine, and receiving free clothing with affiliate links while complaining about influencer culture. She encouraged others to use the block and unfollow buttons to curate a positive feed.

Fellow celebrities like Kate Ferdinand and Jake Quickenden showed support for the couple, with Ferdinand saying she was thrilled to see their success and Quickenden urging people to be happy for others' success as a way to breed more positivity





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Olivia Bowen Alex Bowen Influencer Criticism Spanish Villa Social Media

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