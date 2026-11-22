Bowen Yang's apology for antisemitic slur still drawing fire

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.vocal support of Israel’s actions in Gaza by saying to guest Edy Modica, “Yeah, she’s Zio.

” That term has long been associated with antisemitism, its origin being, noting that he had been unaware of how the word has been utilized by those seeking to denigrate Jewish people under a new euphemism. In his statement posted on Friday, Yang noted, “I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history,” while protesting thathas “repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks.

Also read ‘SNL’ alum Bowen Yang apologizes for ‘upsetting’ antisemitic slur

” Yang added, “Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against. ” Yang then followed up his apology with a second post reading, “At the same time, Free Palestine,” followed by the Palestinian flag. star’s use of the term, “a textbook example of normalizing antisemitism,” and terming Yang’s apology “pathetic.

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” Meanwhile, conservative commentator Meghan McCain wrote on her, “Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chefs kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired fromlast week, stating, “Well done buying this hate mongering podcast Disney. ” into uncomfortable proximity with those bigots whose hatred of Jews has nothing to do with defending the nation of Israel or the Jewish people.

At the same time, as shown in McCain and Rapaport’s statements, the understandable objection to an antisemitic slur comes inextricably tied to conservatives’ ongoing bad-faith culture war against the supposedly “woke” Hollywood elite. As for Yang, it’s likely that the outspoken podcaster will choose his words a lot more carefully going forward.