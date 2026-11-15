Bowen Yang Returns to SNL as Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Affair Scandal Cold Open

Bowen Yang made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live to play former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a cold open mocking his affair scandal. Huang resigned Thursday amid controversy over alleged affairs and a stock plunge.

Bowen Yang returned to Saturday Night Live for a surprise appearance in the show's cold open, playing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Yang departed the NBC show in December.

He portrayed Huang wearing a leather jacket and introduced himself as Jensen Hide Your Wife Huang. That's why I'm into BDSM: Breaking Da Stock Market, Yang continued, drawing laughs from the crowd. Fellas, don't be like me. Remember, women don't like guys like us.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after admitting affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang

Bowen Yang Portrays Jensen Huang

That's how we became guys like us, Yang quipped. The jokes came two days after Huang, 63, quit as Nvidia CEO on Thursday amid mounting controversy over his alleged affairs with multiple women. Huang apologized for being unfaithful to his wife and hurting their two children after the first affair allegations emerged. I was unfaithful to my wife.

Advertisement

My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did, he said Sunday. Huang married his wife, Lori, in 1985. His alleged mistress was identified as Alice Huang.

Investigators began examining Alice Huang after Megaspeed was accused of illegally diverting Nvidia AI chips to China, following a US ban on chip sales over national security concerns. The cold open featured host John Mulaney playing a CIA official who gathered tech heavyweights including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel and Sam Altman for a lesson on spotting foreign spies.

John Mulaney Teaches Spy Detection

America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy, Mulaney said. He then pulled out a Venn diagram to explain the problem. OK, on this side we have Beautiful Women, and on this side we have people who would be interested in your shared interests and opinions. I cannot stress this enough: there is no overlap, he said.

So, if someone is both of these things, they are a what? Mulaney asked. An angel?! replied Dario Amodei, played by Jane Wickline. Zuckerberg, portrayed by Andrew Dismukes, answered: Never date a human woman.

Advertisement

Mulaney dismissed the response and that of a few of the other tech titans in the room, prompting PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, to defend the group. Show us some respect, he said. We do a lot for this country. Name one time technology has let us down.

He tried to empathize, however, noting that it is a rare time in human history when men as pale and as strange as you even survive, let alone possess all the world's wealth and power. Mulaney asked the group to remember the people they dated before they were rich and famous. Now all of a sudden someone very beautiful is interested in you. Why do you think that might be? he said.

Yang Appears in Additional Sketch

Women don't like guys like us, he said. That's how we became guys like us. Yang also appeared in a subsequent sketch, Little Park of Horrors, a spoof of Broadway musicals that centered on the city. Eventually realizing the dangers and limitations, a pair opt for a vehicle ride in the Lincoln Tunnel only to be confronted by Yang's Mary Todd Lincoln, who sang about the pitfalls of such a subterranean journey.

No way it's taking less than two hours, Lincoln sang. And it won't be for free. I'm sayin', I'm sayin' that you and you and you - you're going to pay me.