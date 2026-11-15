Bowen Yang made a surprise appearance in 'SNL's' cold open as the now disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as host John Mulaney schools billionaires.

Bowen Yang Returns to ‘SNL’ as Jensen Huang as John Mulaney’s Cold Open Mocks Nvidia Scandal, National Ground Stop and Outlook Outage Skip Hinnant, ‘The Electric Company’ Actor and Voice of Ralph Bakshi’s ‘Fritz the Cat’ Movies, Dies at 86made a surprise return to “Saturday Night Live” in the cold open, playing the disgraced tech mogul Jensen Huang as host John Mulaney led a group of tech billionaires through a CIA class on how to recognize female spies.

The cold open featured Mulaney as a CIA agent who gathered ultra-rich tech moguls for a crash course on how to recognize a classic espionage honeytrap, a nod to the Nvidia scandal that has rocked the business world. In the closing moments of the sketch, former “” trouper Yang walked in delivering a pitch-perfect spoof of Huang, who was forced under pressure to resign from the Silicon Valley giant that he built for more than 30 years amid a growing sex scandal.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Affairs, Including One With Alleged Chinese Spy

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That’s how we became guys like us,” after Mulaney’s CIA agent flashes him Venn diagram charts that show no overlap between beautiful women and tech billionaires. Yang also quipped that when Huang comes into the room, “You know what’s about to go down — the S&P 500. ” The sketch featured “SNL regulars playing the tech billionaires who have flexed so much power over politics and culture in recent years.

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James Austin Johnson played Peter Thiel, Andrew Dismukes limned Mark Zuckerberg, Jane Wickline played Anthropic chief Dario Amodei, Jeremy Culhane inhabited Elon Musk and Ben Marshall spoofed OpenAI chief Sam Altman. In a CIA conference room setting, Mulaney’s CIA agent used a pointer and monitor to flash Venn diagram graphics to school the billionaires in the difference between “Woman who would actualy want to have sex with you” and “A woman who is clearly a spy.

” The sketch turned on the story that has made global headlines as Huang admitted to have a romantic relationship with a woman who is believed to be a spy for China. In the days since the scandal broke, allegations surfaced that Huang, who is married, had relationships with two employees at Nvidia.

“Never date a human woman,” Dismukes as Zuckerberg said of the lesson to draw from the Nvidia scandal. “Never date anyone lest they become the antichrist,” Johnson as Thiel said. Thiel defened the contributions of tech billionaires to the greater good and asked Mulaney to “name one time when technology has let us down.

” Mulaney cited this week’s one-two punch of massive disruptions that exposed the vulnerablities of our wired word: The five-hour national ground stop on air travel initiated in the U.S. on Friday. And on Thursday, Microsoft’s widely used email platform Outlook experienced a global outage for nearly 24 hours.

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Mulaney is notching his seventh time as host of “SNL,” after working on the show as a writer from 2008 to He’s in the midst of a push for Amazon Prime Video’s John Madden biopic, which bows on the streamer and in limited theatrical release on Nov. 18. He’s also touring at present on his “Mister Whatever” stand-up tour. Mulaney most recently took the helm in November 2024. Phoebe Bridgers will perform as “SNL” musical guest for the second time.

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