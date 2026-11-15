Bowen Yang Returns To 'Saturday Night Live' In Jensen Huang Cold Open

The skit skewered tech billionaires susceptibility to honey pot plots.

Bowen Yang Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Jensen Huang In Cold Open That Skewers Tech Billionaires’ Susceptibility To Honey Pot Plots Donald Trump Urges Congress To Pass Federal Film & TV Tax Incentive Amid Worries Bill Will Languish: “Get This Done!

”to play Jensen Huang in the show’s cold open, a skewering of tech billionaires susceptibility to honey pots, or being wooed by attractive women and thinking that they genuinely are in it for the romance. The skit follows Huang’s resignation as CEO of Nvidia following revelations that he had an affair with a woman who may have been a Chinese spy, and another affair with a subordinate. That sent shares of the company tumbling.

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“When you invite Jensen over, you know what is about to go down — the S&P 500,” Yang’s Huang said. “That’s right — I’m into BDSM — breaking da stock market. ”Donald Trump Urges Congress To Pass Federal Film & TV Tax Incentive Amid Worries Bill Will Languish: "Get This Done!

" The premise of the skit had John Mulaney, this week’s host, playing a CIA official trying to instruct the gathered tech billionaires to be on the lookout for women who show interest in them. “America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” the CIA official told them.

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“Now you all saw former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resined this week after he was acught having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. What do you think the lesson is here? ”“Never date anyone lest they become the Antichrist,” responded Peter Thiel . The recent midterms in many ways were a backlash against the AI overlords, with opposition to data centers reflecting fears of AI’s impact on jobs and humanity.

“Show us some respect. We do a lot for this country,” Thiel told the CIA official.

“Name one time technology has let us down. ”“The day before that, when Microsoft went dark,” the CIA official reminded. Mulaney’s character went on, “Look, I get it, I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods. I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and strange as you, a) survived, and b) been given all the world’s wealth and power.

” The skit also featured Ben Marhsall as OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Jeremy Culhane’s return as an Elon Musk, incomprehensible to the point where the CIA official has to spray him with a water bottle to shut him up. The CIA official tried to get across the dangers they were facing in getting hooked in to a spy plot.

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“Let’s start an exercise,” the CIA official told them. “Let’s say you’re at a bar and an attractive woman approaches and asks you, ‘What are you working on? ’ Dario, what do you say? ” Amodei responded, “I would say, ‘Madam, what a pleasure to see you this evening.

May I interest you in an industry secret?

'”Zuckerberg then said, “I would just assume that she wanted to sleep with the man who created the metaverse, as all woman do. ” “But they don’t, right? ” the CIA official said, before showing him a Venn diagram.

Next to a large circle of beautiful women was a tiny dot representing “people who like the metaverse. ”Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking For Spirited $20M+ U.S. Start