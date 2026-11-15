Bowen Yang Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance as Jensen Huang as John Mulaney Pokes at FAA Ground Stop and Microsoft Outage in Cold Open

The Nov. 14 episode marked John Mulaney's seventh time leading the show.

to portray former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to warn a group of tech billionaires about how to decipher between “a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy.

”, who served as the host of the episode, kicked off the cold open by welcoming the group of moguls, including Sam Altman , Peter Thiel , Elon Musk , Mark Zuckerberg and Dario Amodei .

Also read What do tickets cost to see ‘SNL’ host John Mulaney in NYC next year?

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” he said. “Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned this week after he was caught having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. ” “What do you think the lesson is here? ” he asked, to which Marshall’s Altman responded, “Never date a Chinese woman.

” Dismukes’ Zuckerberg offered, “Never date a human woman. ” “Never date anyone unless they become the Anti-Christ,” Johnson’s Thiel said. Mulaney joked that he needed to “chill with the Anti-Christ stuff,” which prompted him to respond, “Show us some respect. We do a lot for this country.

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Name one time technology has let us down. ” The comedian then pointed to current events: “Yesterday, when every plane in America was granded. ” Thiel asked for “one more” example, which Mulaney affirmed, “The day before that when Microsoft Outlook went dark! ” He then showed the tech billionaires a few venn diagrams to try and spell things out for the men, making way for Yang’s surprise return.

“You know what, maybe what would help is if I hand it over to someone who learned this lesson the hard way,” Mulaney said, as the former“It’s me! Jensen ‘hide your wife’ Huang! ” Yang said.

“When you invite Jensen over, you know it’s about to go down. ” He joked, “Fellas, don’t be like me. Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us.

”writer from 2008-2012. Although he was never a castmember, he has since returned to the show multiple times since his departure, making a plethora of cameos and hosting seven times.