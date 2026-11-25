Bowen Yang apologizes after using antisemitic term 'Zio' against Regina Spektor on Las Culturistas podcast. Comedian Levine demands direct apology and highlights broader concerns about targeting Jewish artists.

Comedian Levine has intensified his public campaign against Bowen Yang, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and co-host of the podcast Las Culturistas. The controversy centers on Yang's use of the term " Zio" to describe singer Regina Spektor during a recent episode. Levine argues that while the word itself is a slur, the deeper issue lies in how Spektor was specifically targeted and singled out for ridicule.

Origin Of The Antisemitic Slur Zio

Yang addressed Spektor in the episode while discussing her alma mater, the acting program at SUNY Purchase. During the conversation, guest Edy Modica noted that Spektor attended the school and described her as strongly pro-Israel. Yang then referred to her as a "Zio." Levine stated that Yang invented a racist identity based on anti-Jewish hateful stereotypes and planted it onto Spektor to drive his point home.

Also read Ex-SNL star Bowen Yang apologizes for using antisemitic slur to describe Regina Spektor on podcast

The term "Zio" traces its popularity to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. The Anti-Defamation League condemned Yang's remark and also identifies Duke as the source of the term, which was used to attack Jewish people without explicitly saying the word "Jew." Yang has since apologized to Spektor, claiming he was unaware of the term's antisemitic history.

Stakeholder Positions On Targeting Spektor

Levine emphasized that Spektor has never actually said anything anti-Arab or anti-Palestinian. He argued that there is no logical reason for her to be laughed at or othered in the clip, pointing to the irony that her family emigrated from the Soviet Union to escape antisemitic conspiracy theories similar to those now being directed at her. Levine finds it disgusting that the same type of prejudice her family fled is now being used against her.

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Commentator Meghan McCain was among others who criticized Yang after the clip spread online. Yang posted on Instagram with the phrase "Free Palestine" and a Palestinian flag emoji shortly after the backlash began. Levine stated he wants Yang to apologize to Spektor directly and to explain exactly what Spektor said that prompted the remark.

Debate Over Definitions And Boycott Lists

Levine explained that he does not want to debate the definition of "Zionist," noting there is no shared definition. His concern arises when the word is used as a catch-all for Jews. He highlighted that lists of businesses have circulated in New York under the label "Zionist." KIRO host John Curley compared this to an organized boycott of Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia, likening it to the targeting of Jewish shops in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Curley praised Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's budget plan for its fiscal restraint and decision to expand police cameras. Meanwhile, Levine described the harassment he receives online, including swastikas in his Instagram comments that he says are rarely removed after he reports them. He criticized Yang for hypocrisy, pointing to Yang's roots in what he described as a culture of identity politics and safe spaces.

Levine Invitation And Future Accountability

Levine extended an invitation for Yang to travel to Israel and the West Bank on an all-expenses-paid, nongovernmental trip. He suggested Yang could look at what is happening in the West Bank and get an actual view to be angry at it in the right way. This invitation follows the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, which led to Spektor being described as an outspoken supporter of Israel.

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Spektor's pro-Palestinian protesters have previously interrupted her concerts, such as in Portland, Oregon, in July 2025. Levine stated that these are completely different traumas and criticized the internet for taking over the conversation too much. He maintains that the backlash has gone too far in some cases, but insists that the targeting of Jewish individuals remains a critical issue that requires direct accountability and genuine understanding of historical contexts.