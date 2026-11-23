Former SNL cast member Bowen Yang apologizes for using an antisemitic slur against Regina Spektor, sparking boycott calls from fans and colleagues.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang has triggered a significant controversy after using a known anti-Jewish epithet on his podcast, leading to immediate demands for a boycott of his former employer, NBC Universal. The incident centers on Yang's criticism of singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, a prominent supporter of Israel, during a recent episode where the term was deployed to attack her political stance.

Origins and Meaning of the Slur Used by Bowen Yang

The slang term utilized in the broadcast, identified as "Zio," is not merely a shortened form of the political label Zionist but serves as a blanket epithet directed at all Jewish individuals. This specific hate speech was popularized in past decades by David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and is historically used to delegitimize the existence of Israel by falsely claiming Jews stole the land. The usage represents a severe breach of standards given the explicit repudiation of such rhetoric on the show in the last two weeks prior to the episode.

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Michael Rapaport Condemns Hypocrisy of Former Colleagues

Comedian and commentator Michael Rapaport was among the first to publicly address the incident, posting a sharp critique on the social media platform X regarding the perceived double standards in advocacy. Rapaport highlighted the contradiction in how Yang and others preach inclusion and compassion for marginalized groups while simultaneously dismissing Spektor for her support of Israel. He emphasized that Jewish Zionists are disproportionately targeted in these narratives, whereas Black, Christian, Muslim, and LGBTQ Zionists are rarely singled out for criticism.

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Apology and Admission of Unawareness by Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang, who departed his role at NBC Universal last December and is no longer an employee of the corporation, issued a formal apology acknowledging the antisemitic history of the word he used. He stated that he was genuinely unaware of the term's offensive origins before employing it, expressing regret that he adopted language rooted in far-right movements that his show had explicitly warned against. Yang described the realization of this history as particularly upsetting, confirming that the language stands in direct opposition to the values he and his colleagues aim to uphold in their public statements.

Implications for Media and Corporate Accountability Standards

The backlash against this incident underscores the increasing scrutiny placed on public figures regarding their historical and recent use of charged terminology. The incident has reignited debates about the efficacy of current inclusion policies within entertainment networks and the responsibility of former staff members to maintain consistent standards after leaving their positions. While Yang is no longer with the network, the incident continues to impact the broader public perception of the cast and the show's legacy regarding social justice advocacy.