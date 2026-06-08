Bowen Yang explains how ‘turning point’ phone call with Lorne Michaels affected abrupt ‘SNL’ exit

The 35-year-old comedian left the NBC sketch show midway through Season 51 in December 2025, six years after becoming a cast member.

Lorne Michaels had a “turning point” phone call with Bowen Yang ahead of the comedian’s “Saturday Night Live” exit .

Before the August 2025 chat, the actor was “resolute” about leaving the sketch show. He noted that Michaels, 81, wanted help mentoring the latest batch of cast members he’d hired for Season 51.for them, at least in the first half of the season. I’m telling you, it would be very important.

” Yang, who called Michaels “really good at closing” situations, noted, “It was the first time I felt someone who made so many things possible for me being like, ‘I need you.

'” The Emmy nominee was “not going to turn that down” and “felt good about” his chance to help “till the soil. ”Yang, who joined the show as a writer in 2018 and became a featured player the following year, announced his departure mid-season in December 2025. , from Lorne down. But he just made up his mind, he was over it.

He was not happy, you could tell. ”“There was a lot of uncertainty about what the show would look like after Season 50,” the actor said.

“I was like, ‘I think the show is in a great place without me. '” The “Wicked” star, moreover, “never felt like was that central” to “SNL” and felt there was a “weird utility” to his role. “I never played the dad or the straight-man teacher,” he pointed out. “I was always there as the seasoning.

” Yang was quick to clarify, “, ‘That’s great. I’m so lucky. I can’t believe I have a steady job in comedy.

'” Lorne Michaels had a"turning point" phone call with Bowen Yang ahead of the comedian's"Saturday Night Live" exit . Will Heath/NBC via Getty ImagesWill Heath/NBC via Getty Images





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