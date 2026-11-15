Bowen Yang Brings 'Oh Mary!' To 'SNL' In Musical Sketch

As Bowen Yang took a break from his 'Oh Mary!' stint to return home to Studio 8H, he brought the first lady to 'Saturday Night Live'.

Chris Pratt “Would Love” If James Gunn Made Another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ After DC Exit Paul Bettany Reveals “Questions” About Bringing Wanda Back For ‘VisionQuest’ But Decided Show Should “Stand On Its Own”On Saturday, the Tony nominee made a surprise appearance as Mary Todd Lincoln in the musical sketch “The Little Park of Horrors,” performing a parody of theMulaney played a horse-drawn carriage operator mourning NYC’s recent ban, “and for no reason at all, except animal cruelty and human murders.

”Bowen Yang Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Jensen Huang In Cold Open That Skewers Tech Billionaires’ Susceptibility To Honey Pot PlotsIn the musical sketch, he introduces a series of characters, including Veronika Slowikowska as a woman still finishing the marathon, singing a parody of “Don’t Rain on My Parade. ” Tommy Brennan plays a pedicab driver coming for Mulaney’s job with a duet take on “Anything You Can Do .

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” Mikey Day played a homeless man ranting about God, while Kenan Thompson played a cloud of weed smoke, backed by Sarah Sherman, Grace Reiter and Saidah Belo-Osagie in a rendition ofBowen Yang Returns To ‘SNL’ To Play Nvidia’s Jensen Huang In Cold Open