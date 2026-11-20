Comedian Bowen Yang issued a sincere apology for using the derogatory term Zio regarding singer Regina Spektor following immediate social media backlash. Read the full details.

Comedian Bowen Yang has issued a formal public apology after facing intense criticism for using a word with antisemitic origins during an episode of his podcast. The incident occurred on the show Las Culturistas, where Yang referred to singer Regina Spektor with a derogatory term, sparking immediate backlash from listeners and online observers.

The Apology and Context

Yang shared an Instagram post on Friday to address the controversy directly. He stated that he wants to genuinely apologize for using the word on the podcast without being aware of its antisemitic history. He noted that his show had explicitly repudiated antisemitism in discussions that took place as recently as the last two weeks. Yang expressed that it is particularly upsetting to realize he adopted language popularized by far-right movements. He emphasized that such rhetoric is something they should be wary of and actively act against.

Also read Bowen Yang Apologizes for Calling Regina Spektor an Antisemitic Slur, Didn’t Know It Was ‘Popularized by Far-Right Movements’

Podcast Discussion Details

The controversy stems from a clip from last month's video which has recently resurfaced on social media. During the episode, Yang spoke with co-host Matt Rogers and guest Edy Modica about Regina Spektor. Modica mentioned that the singer is a former student at SUNY Purchase. When discussing her music, Modica noted that Spektor was out to lunch. Rogers asked if she was upset with Spektor, to which Modica replied that she is just like a little Israel hardcore. Yang then added that she is Zio. The term Zio is a short form for Zionist, often used in a derogatory manner for Jewish people and Israelis. The episode is still available on YouTube, but Yang did not know the repercussions of using the problematic term until he saw an escalated backlash on social media.

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Public Backlash and Reactions

Online reaction to the comment was swift and severe. One critic noted that Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chef's kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired from SNL for racism. The same commenter added well done buying this hate-mongering podcast Disney. The reference to Disney highlights the ownership of the podcast network, adding another layer to the criticism regarding corporate responsibility. Many observers pointed out the irony of Yang leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL) recently, where he was a cast member for several seasons, while simultaneously engaging in speech that violates standard professional conduct norms.

Impact on Career and Industry

This incident occurs at a delicate time for Yang, who recently announced that he is leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL) after being part of the show for many years. The controversy may affect his future opportunities in the entertainment industry, particularly given the heightened sensitivity around antisemitic language in current media landscapes. The apology aims to mitigate the damage, but the incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media to amplify past statements. It also highlights the importance of cultural awareness in comedic content, especially when discussing figures from specific ethnic or religious backgrounds. The Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, continues to be a popular platform, but this event has drawn significant attention to the need for careful language use in public discourse.