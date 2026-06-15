Bovensiepen 05 GT: An Attainable, High-Performance BMW M5 Touring

Bovensiepen has unveiled the 05 GT, an adapted version of the BMW M5 Touring, with a focus on exterior styling and performance upgrades, priced at around €50,000.

has arrived in the form of the Bovensiepen 05 GT – an adapted version of the BMW M5 Touring from the family that founded Alpina but that recently sold the naming rights to BMW.

, though it is pitched at a more attainable price than the carbon-bodied coupe and demonstrates an easily repeatable format for the brand as it forges a new path. Unlike the limited-edition, M4-based Zagato, the 05 GT involves no fundamental rethinking of the donor car, either in stylistic or mechanical terms. Nonetheless, there are myriad changes that explain the circa €50,000 cost of the conversion, which takes place on site in Buchloe.

Foremost among them is an exterior styling package from the studio of Frank Stephenson, known for his work on the Ferrari F430, the first BMW Mini and McLaren’s P1. The aim has been to tone down the bravura of thewhile reducing the visual heft of the flanks. New bumpers front and rear, as well as fairly involved treatment of the skirts and a trailing rear spoiler are the notable elements, replete with ‘Bovensiepen’ script at the front.

Seen in the metal at a small launch event in Austria, the 05 GT is indeed considerably more subtle than the G90-generation M5, and the only real hint at its hammer-like performance are the quartet of tips for titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, which saves 8kg over the standard stainless steel piping. Changes to the driveline are limited to a retune of the 4.4-litre S68 twin-turbo V8, which along with an optimised air intake and the free-flowing exhaust, sees total output climb from 718bhp and 738lb ft in the regular M5 to 790bhp and 811lb ft.

The electrical portion remains untouched, and still provides up to 195bhp and 35 miles or so of real-world electric range. Bovensiepen quotes a top speed of more than 190mph and a 0-62mph time of ‘less than’ 3.6sec. A kerb weight of 2555kg makes it 5kg heavier than the regular M5 Touring.

Of more interest to the traditional Alpina buyer – still the kind of customer Bovensiepen is targeting here, with the 05 GT’s blend of monumental speed and supposedly M5-beating comfort – are the suspension modifications. The M5’s M Adaptive dampers have undergone a retune and the 05 GT is also fitted with its own unique Eibach springs, as well as new strut-tower braces.

The staggered wheel setup of the regular M5 is also done away with, the Bovensiepen being fitted with 21in alloys all-round.

‘BOV’ marked tyres, bespoke from Pirelli, complete the package. Inside the 05 GT is as per the M5, albeit with almost limitless customisation potential in terms of leather and stitching colours, the use of Alcantara and even custom embossing of the headrests. It is the labour-intensive nature of this work that will limit production at the historical Buchloe factory to no more than 100 units annually – all of them Tourings for the time being.

First deliveries are scheduled for the end of the year, with prices starting at €198,900 in Germany before options such as Lavalina leather . As for the servicing, a deal is still to be finalised but Sytner BMW looks likely to handle maintenance for UK customers. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full Richard is Autocar's deputy road test editor. He previously worked at Evo magazine. His role involves travelling far and wide to be among the first to drive new cars.

That or heading up to Nuneaton, to fix telemetry gear to test cars at MIRA proving ground and see how faithfully they meet their makers' claims. He's also a feature-writer for the magazine, a columnist, and can be often found on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Highlights at Autocar include a class win while driving a Bowler Defender in the British Cross Country Championship, riding shotgun with a flat-out Walter Röhrl, and setting the magazine's fastest road-test lap-time to date at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GTB. Nursing a stricken Jeep up 2950ft to the top of a deserted Grossglockner Pass is also in the mix. Get all the best car news, reviews and opinions direct to your inbox three times a week. You can unsubscribe via any email we send





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