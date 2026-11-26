The Nashville Predators advanced to 13-6-5 after taking down one of the league's best teams on the road. The Dallas Stars had won their past five games, includi

Nov 25, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Nashville Predators center Mavrik Bourque skates by Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and goaltender Jake Oettinger during the first period at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Nashville Predators advanced to 13-6-5 after taking down one of the league's best teams on the road. The Dallas Stars had won their past five games, including three overtime victories. A low-scoring and tight matchup seemed like it would favor the home team, but Nashville's Mavrik Bourque was ultimately the difference maker on the familiar ice.

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Bourque tallied his first goal of the season in the first period of his reunion with the Dallas Stars. After being the centerpiece of an offseason trade, he has struggled with his new club. Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Dallas might be the exact type of performance the center needs to settle in with the Predators. Nineteen minutes into the game, Bourque scored what would become the only goal for the first 578 minutes and 39 seconds of the contest.