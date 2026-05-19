Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live Updates, Scorecard and Expert Analysis

Get the latest live updates, score, team news and expert analysis from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium. Former Arsenal forward Alan Smith will provide his views.

Follow Daily Mail Sport 's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Bournemouth welcome Manchester City to Vitality Stadium in the Premier League , with Oliver Holt and Jack Gaughan reporting from the ground. 19:28'The quality has split the two'By Lewis BrowningAlan Smith, former Arsenal forward, Sky Sport s: It is magnificent.

Everything Kroupi's done in this game has been sharp. His decision-making superb. He has the time to pick his spot, Donnarumma does not even move. What a finish in a tight game.

A bit of quality has split the two. That goal is going to be cheered in north London. 19:22The live Premier League tableBy Lewis BrowningThat's a half to forget for City. The extra midfielder hasn't worked and they haven't threatened Donnarumma in the slightest. They need to score two goals in the second-half - without reply - or Arsenal are champions.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are on course to mount a Champions League charge on the final day. Sensational. Here's how the live table looks at the break





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Bournemouth Vs Manchester City Live Updates Scorecard Expert Analysis Premier League Vitality Stadium

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