Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council proposes overnight parking bans to stop unregulated van camping and anti-social behavior in coastal neighborhoods.

Residents of an affluent coastal area in Bournemouth, Dorset, are seeking eviction of long-term van dwellers after the local council reversed its previous stance on the issue. The Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, commonly known as BCP Council, has announced new measures to combat what locals describe as an unregulated campsite on cliff-top roads. This policy shift follows a sustained campaign by residents who argued that semi-permanent motorhomes were causing significant disruption to the neighborhood.

Specific Parking Bans and Road Safety Measures

The BCP Council has proposed a strict overnight parking restriction that prohibits vehicles from staying on the cliff-top road between 8pm and 8am. This measure is designed to prevent van dwellers from treating the public street as a permanent campsite. To ensure the problem does not simply shift to adjacent areas, the council is also considering a cars and motorcycles only restriction for side roads. Additionally, double yellow lines will be extended at certain junctions to improve visibility and safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

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Resident Campaign Against Unregulated Camping

Locals have long accused the BCP Council of ignoring the severity of the situation, with some residents using the term gaslighting to describe the initial official denial of any problems. The turning point came when community members organized meetings, collected photographic evidence, and built a substantial petition to demonstrate the scale of the issue. Dr Alan McBride, who jointly chairs the residents' group, expressed delight at the council's recent constructive meeting and the launch of the formal consultation process.

Health Hazards and Anti-Social Behavior Details

Residents report that a small number of van dwellers have been staying in the area for months, leading to severe anti-social behavior. Complaints include the dumping of human waste and grey water on pavements, littering, and blocking walkways with awnings and chairs. Further infractions cited by locals include chopping down trees in Shelley Park, holding unauthorized fires, and alleged drug use. Local resident Kate Turner emphasized that these proposals are a significant step toward enforcing clear restrictions to protect the quality of life in the neighborhood.

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Community Support and Stakeholder Positions

Jonathan Porter, a local resident, stated that common sense has won the day after years of dealing with an unregulated campsite. Jo Keeling, a former police officer turned campaigner, clarified that the restrictions are not intended to stop people from visiting the beach or using the overcliff during the day. She noted that the proposals focus on improving safety and accessibility while addressing long-term overnight parking issues that have plagued the community. Councillor Richard Herrett acknowledged the strong community feelings and promised a balanced response that keeps pavements accessible.

Consultation Deadline and Implementation Timeline

The public consultation on these proposed measures is scheduled to close on December 10. The BCP Council is urging all affected residents and community members to submit their views during this period to influence the final decision. If approved, the new parking restrictions are hoped to be implemented by April next year. This timeline allows the council to finalize the legal processes required to enforce the overnight bans and road changes in the Boscombe and Southbourne Overcliff area.