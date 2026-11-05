Bournemouth University Research Suggests Iron Age Ruler Verica Was a Woman

New analysis by Miles Russell challenges the gender of tribal leader Verica. Evidence suggests she was a woman whose actions triggered the Roman invasion of Britain in the first century CE.

Archaeologists at Bournemouth University have released a compelling argument that the late Iron Age tribal leader known as Verica was likely a woman, not a man. Research leader Miles Russell, the director of archaeological fieldwork at the institution, asserts that historical records have consistently misgendered this pivotal figure for centuries. The study aims to reshape the understanding of political power in pre-Roman Britain, where female leadership appears to have been a norm rather than an exception.

Rethinking The Gender Of Iron Age Ruler

Russell makes the case that Verica, also known as Berikos, was almost certainly a female ruler of the Atrebates tribe. This tribe controlled significant territories in southern Britain during the late Iron Age, a period spanning from approximately 750 BCE to 43 CE. The end of this era coincided with the invasion of troops first sent by Roman Emperor Claudius, a military campaign that Verica reportedly helped facilitate by fleeing to Rome after being ousted from power around 40 CE.

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The linguistic evidence supporting this gender reassignment is rooted in the naming conventions of the era. Female names in this period commonly ended with the letter "a," a trait shared with other prominent female leaders such as Cartimandua of the Brigantes and Boudica of the Iceni. While coins issued by Verica bear the Latin word "Rex," Russell explains that this term is gender neutral and simply denotes Roman support or sovereignty rather than explicitly confirming a male identity.

Coinage Imagery Reveals Female Warrior

A critical piece of evidence lies in the distinct iconography found on Verica's coins, which starkly differ from those issued by male kings of the period. One notable gold coin depicts a naked, horse-riding female warrior wielding a spear. The inscription on this currency includes the Latin word "VIR," which Russell interprets not as a male identifier but as an acronym for Verica.

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Russell emphasizes that no other Iron Age leader in Britain utilized imagery of slender, bare-breasted, and overtly female equestrian warriors on their currency. He states that this distinctive imagery deployed by Verica serves as a unique marker of female identity in the archaeological record. This visual evidence challenges the traditional assumption that military and political authority in the region was exclusively male-dominated.

Roman Historical Accounts And Bias

Early Roman historians like Cassius Dio did not explicitly specify Verica's gender in their accounts of the invasion. Russell suggests that later writers may have projected their own biases onto these historical narratives, assuming that Verica was a man due to prejudices about the inherent weakness of women. Additionally, Roman narratives might have included Verica and the former slave Narcissus to emphasize a perception of Emperor Claudius as a weak leader.

The trope of a barbarian woman making policy decisions alongside an ex-slave subtly undermines the achievement of Claudius according to this perspective. By attributing the invasion to the influence of a foreign woman and a freedman, Roman historians may have been crafting a narrative that fit their political agendas rather than recording objective facts about the tribal leaders involved in the conflict.

Matrilocal Society And Future Research

Assuming Russell and his team's argument holds true, the finding would significantly reconceptualize the history of this crucial time period. It provides evidence for three powerful female leaders in the region: Cartimandua, Boudica, and Verica. Russell argues that Verica is arguably the most significant of the three because, without her invitation to Rome, it is likely that the Roman Empire would never have invaded Britain in the manner it did.

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This reassessment aligns with recent genetic studies indicating that Iron Age Britain was a matrilocal society. Evidence suggests men moved into their partners' communities, and land likely passed down the female line. Future excavations and improved DNA analysis of surviving bones may provide further clarity on Verica's identity and the social structure of the Atrebates tribe.