Bournemouth Confirm Marco Senesi's Departure, Pay Tribute to Argentine Defender

Bournemouth have announced that Argentine defender Marco Senesi will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Senesi, 29, joined the Cherries from Feyenoord in 2022, and he has gone on to rack up 126 appearances for the club. However, the central defender has rejected multiple offers of a new deal and has long been expected to depart at the end of the campaign, with Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs linked with him.

Bournemouth have announced that Argentine defender Marco Senesi will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Senesi, 29, joined the Cherries from Feyenoord in 2022, and he has gone on to rack up 126 appearances for the club.

However, the central defender has rejected multiple offers of a new deal and has long been expected to depart at the end of the campaign, with Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs linked with him. And Bournemouth confirmed news of his pending exit on Friday morning, as they paid tribute to Senesi in a statement.

It read: 'After four brilliant seasons on the south coast, we can confirm that @senesimarcos will depart #afcb at the end of the season.

'We’ll celebrate Marcos’ contribution to the club following the final home game of the season against Manchester City. ' Senesi has played 126 times for the Cherries since joining the club from Feyenoord in 2022. His exit will potentially take him away from partner Kelci-Rose Bowers, who plays for Bournemouth’s Women’s team. They have become known as the club’s 'power couple' and reportedly began dating in 2025, with the pair having since shared several snaps together on social media.

Kelci-Rose is a defender for the Cherries after beginning her youth career at Southampton, and outside of football she is a model. Together, they have appeared to take several romantic holidays, and Bowers has 195,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail Sport reported United’s interest in Senesi earlier this week, with Michael Carrick’s side also keeping an eye on his team-mate Eli Junior Kroupi. Senesi’s exit follows the pending departure of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in what is likely to be another busy summer for the club. Marco Rose is set to replace the Spaniard in the dugout.

Last year, Iraola’s side lost key players Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Dango Ouattara and Illia Zabarnyi, but they look set to improve upon their ninth-place finish in what is an incredible achievement. Bournemouth are sixth with two games to go, and face Man City and Nottingham Forest over the next fortnight. The Cherries are four points behind Aston Villa in fifth place and two clear of Brighton in seventh, with the club having previously never played European football.

Man United are one club touted with an interest in Senesi. Paying tribute to the club after his exit was announced, Senesi added: 'From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this club.

'I’m proud of everything we achieved over the last four years and I’m grateful for the support the fans have always given me. 'AFC Bournemouth will always hold a special place for me and I will look back at my time here with fond memories. 'For now, there are still two big games left of the season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bournemouth Marco Senesi Feyenoord Liverpool Man United Chelsea Tottenham Kelci-Rose Bowers Bournemouth Women's Team Andoni Iraola Marco Rose European Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Did China change Marco Rubio’s name to let him in?Basic

Read more »

Doubts grow over theory that bird-watchers' trip to Argentine landfill sparked hantavirus outbreakThe hantavirus cruise outbreak may not have started in the Ushuaia garbage dump after all

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US policy toward Taiwan 'unchanged'Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. policy toward Taiwan was “unchanged” but warned that it would be “a terrible mistake” for China to take Taiwan by force.

Read more »

Marco Rubio: Cuba Rejected $100 Million Humanitarian Aid Package from U.S.Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »