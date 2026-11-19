A Bountiful man who paid a $500 deposit to hold a Honda Pilot at an Orem dealership says he was promised a refundable deposit. The dealership claims the deposit was nonrefundable without written documentation of significant mechanical issues.

Cars sit behind a fence at a dealership in Orem. A Bountiful man says an Orem car dealership promised to refund his $500 deposit. The dealership says the refund came with a condition.

The dealership claims the deposit was nonrefundable without written mechanical issues. OREM — If you pay a deposit for a car and then choose to walk away, should you get your money back? A Bountiful man sure thinks so. But when a car dealership decided he wasn't entitled to a refund, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

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Barry McCann was car shopping for his son, who lives in Phoenix. He found a Honda Pilot with a rebuilt title at a dealership in Orem and asked about holding it.

"'What can we do to hold it for a few days with a refundable deposit? '" McCann said he asked. "And he said, 'Okay, 500 bucks. '"When his son arrived and took the car to be inspected, McCann said they were advised not to buy it.

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Barry McCann, left, tells KSL investigator Matt Gephardt that he was promised a refundable deposit when he paid $500 to hold a Honda Pilot for his son. He said the dealership told him it had taken the car off the market for him and missed the chance to sell it to someone else.

"Yeah. Maybe it cost them the sale of the car or if somebody else had come along. But that's the agreement we made," McCann said. In an email to KSL, managers at Avanesyan Motors said the salesperson repeatedly explained that the deposit was"nonrefundable unless a mechanic provided written documentation identifying a significant mechanical problem with the vehicle.

"Managers said they offered to apply the deposit toward another car. If there really was an issue with the Honda, they said,"we offered to pay to have the issue corrected.

"When two sides disagree about what was said, investigative reporters usually turn to the paperwork. A receipt shows the $500 McCann paid to hold a Honda Pilot. The receipt gives no refund terms. The Utah Division of Consumer Protection told Get Gephardt that businesses have to refund a deposit"unless the refund policy is clearly and conspicuously disclosed.

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" "Verbal explanations of refund restrictions likely would not satisfy the requirement," said Melanie Hall, a spokesperson for the division. Before you hand over a deposit, check the paperwork. Is it refundable? Under what conditions?

Get those answers in writing. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Utah woman gets $5,492 refund almost 1 year after construction job never began