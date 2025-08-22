Bouncer Faces Aggravated Battery Charge After Allegedly Stomping Man's Head, Leaving Victim in Critical Condition

An arrest warrant has been issued for a bouncer accused of savagely stomping on a man's head during a parking lot altercation outside a bar in Indianapolis, leaving him in critical condition. David Risley suffered a brain bleed and remains on life support after the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a bouncer accused of stomping on a man's head during a parking lot altercation, leaving the victim in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital. The suspect now faces a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the August 16 incident outside 'That Place Bar' on South Emerson Avenue. David Risley remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the bar. Officers arrived to find Risley unconscious in the parking lot with another man performing chest compressions. Risley was immediately transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. According to the affidavit, witnesses told police they saw a fight between Risley and a security guard who punched Risley, knocking him unconscious. After Risley fell face-first onto the parking lot pavement, witnesses said the security guard then stomped on his head. Hospital officials confirmed the severity of Risley's injuries, telling detectives that Risley was on life support, had suffered a brain bleed, and his prognosis remained uncertain. Documents revealed the incident began earlier in the evening when Risley's girlfriend and his sister reportedly became involved in an argument with another woman at the bar that became physical. At some point during the scuffle, a security guard allegedly punched Risley's girlfriend in the face, although it's unclear if the action was intentional or not. After dropping off the women, Risley returned to the bar with two friends to confront the security staff about the alleged assault on his girlfriend and sister. According to witness testimony, the security guard told Risley he 'didn't put his hands on your sister, I just wanted to put my hands on that ,' pointing at Risley. A physical altercation ensued, during which the suspect allegedly landed several punches to Risley's head, causing him to fall to the pavement. The most damaging evidence comes from surveillance video, which shows the security guard stomping on Risley's head after he had already fallen unconscious. Risley's friend was captured on video covering Risley's head to prevent the guard from stomping him again. Witnesses reported hearing Risley snoring after the attack, a sign often associated with traumatic brain injury. A warrant for the suspect's arrest has been issued as police continue searching for the bouncer





