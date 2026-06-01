Boulder Jewish Festival Returns with Heightened Security One Year After Attack

The Boulder Jewish Festival is set to return to Pearl Street Mall this weekend, one year after a fatal attack, with an extensive multi-agency security plan including visible patrols and covert measures to ensure attendee safety.

BOULDER, Colo. - The Boulder Jewish Festival returns this weekend to Pearl Street Mall, marking one year since a deadly attack on the same location.

The event, deeply significant for the local community, will serve both as a commemoration for the victims and a celebration of Jewish culture, resilience, and connection. Organizers acknowledge the emotional weight of returning to the site of the tragedy, describing it as both difficult and profoundly meaningful. In preparation, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn has pledged a substantial and visible security operation.

He stated that the public will see a significantly increased officer presence, including measures not typically deployed publicly, such as snipers positioned on rooftops. The strategy combines overt patrols with covert protective actions to guarantee the community's right to gather, grieve, and celebrate safely. Coordination for security involves Boulder Police, the FBI, and various national agencies. Festival organizers emphasize that these precautions are proactive and urge attendees to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Susan Rona, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Mountain States, reinforced the necessity of heightened security in the current climate to ensure freedom of worship and assembly. The ADL also called for confronting antisemitism and hate with courage and unity. While the ADL's 2025 audit reported a decline in harassment and vandalism from the record highs of 2023 and 2024, physical assaults reached an all-time recorded high.

Overall, 2025 ranked as the third-highest year for antisemitic incidents since the ADL began tracking in 1979. The festival will commence with a special commemoration ceremony. Detailed security guidelines and event information are available on the Boulder Jewish Festival website





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