Boudica's Undisputed Legacy and the Roman Invasion of Britain

The podcast delves into the historical and mythical aspects of Boudica's failed rebellion against Rome, shedding light on the events leading up to the conflict, Rome's brutal tax regime, Boudica's sense of justice, and the aftermath of her army's defeat.

On the latest instalment of Daily Mail's Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, historian Kate Williams and royal biographer Robert Hardman discuss Boudica's doomed rebellion against Roman rule in Britain .

The Romans invaded Britain in AD 43, resulting in the establishment of the province of Britannia and the subjugation of the southern part of modern-day England. Life for the native Britons became harder due to the imposition of excessive taxes as part of Rome's cost-recovery plan. Seeking vengeance for the hardships imposed on their people, Boudica united several tribes and led a brutal rebellion against Rome.

Despite the crushing defeat of her army in the Battle of Watling Street, the fate of Boudica remains a mystery





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Boudica's Final Days and LegacyIn the Daily Mail's Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, Kate Williams and Robert Hardman unveil the tumultuous story of Boudica, who led a rebellion against Rome after life became harder for Britons living under the empire's rule.

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