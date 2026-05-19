Boudica's Final Days and Legacy

In the Daily Mail's Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, Kate Williams and Robert Hardman unveil the tumultuous story of Boudica, who led a rebellion against Rome after life became harder for Britons living under the empire's rule.

On the latest instalment of Daily Mail's Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, historian Kate Williams and royal biographer Robert Hardman discuss Boudica's doomed rebellion against Roman rule in Britain.

The Romans invaded Britain in AD 43, resulting in the establishment of the province of Britannia and the subjugation of the southern part of modern-day England. Life for the native Britons became harder due to the imposition of excessive taxes as part of Rome's cost-recovery plan. Seeking vengeance, Boudica united several tribes under her banner and led a bloody rebellion against Rome, leading to the sack of settlements at modern-day Colchester, London, and St Albans.

The Romans responded by sending governor Suetonius Paulinus with his legions, resulting in a decisive victory at the Battle of Watling Street. The fate of Boudica after the battle is uncertain, with historians speculating that she may have either died on the battlefield or taken her own life. Despite numerous theories, no definitive location of her grave has been found





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