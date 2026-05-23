BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - A Festival with Nary a Dull Moment

The 2026 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival promises excitement with a variety of acts performing throughout the weekend. This annual event, held during the Memorial Day weekend, features six stages and offers nonstop music.

Lorde performs on the Prudential Stage during the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Napa. There’s something worth seeing basically on every hour of every day of this festival.

Men at Work were all on at the same time on Day 1 and the festival-goers just seemed so overjoyed and radiant to be back at this annual Memorial Day weekend event. A few hours later on that same stage, Chaka Khan delivered one of the top sets of the day as she rolled into the legendary likes of “I’m Every Woman” and “I Feel for You.

” After completing his own set, Georgia R&B/soul/pop man Teddy Swims then raced over to take the T-Mobile Stage to join Papa Roach on the Vacaville band’s famed nu-metal power ballad ‘Scars. ’ And time for one last performance of the star’s highly successful Ultrasound tour in support of the artist’s fourth full-length, ‘Virgin.





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Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival Festival 6 Stages Scheduling Conflicts Indy Lorde Chaka Khan Teddy Swims Papa Roach Nu-Metal Power Ballad ‘Scars’ Ultrasound Tour ‘Virgin’

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